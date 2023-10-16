Хотын амьдрал

Одон орон судлаачид сансрын цацрагийг судлахын тулд бөөмийн шүршүүрийг ашигладаг

Astronomers have developed a new method for studying cosmic rays that constantly bombard Earth from space. These charged particles are difficult to trace back to their source due to deflections caused by magnetic fields in space. The sources of cosmic rays, which lie beyond the solar system, remain a mystery. Potential suspects include supernovas, active galactic nuclei, gamma-ray bursts, and dark matter, but conclusive evidence has yet to be found.

However, scientists have found a way to analyze showers of secondary particles created when cosmic rays interact with Earth’s atmosphere. These “extensive air showers” occur when charged cosmic particles collide with particles in the atmosphere and produce a cascade of secondary particles that rain down to Earth’s surface.

In a recent study, researchers used precise observations of extensive air showers taken with the Subaru Telescope in Hawaii to gain insights into these particles and the cosmic rays that trigger them. They analyzed thousands of images captured between 2014 and 2020, identifying 13 images containing extensive air showers. These images revealed a greater number of particle tracks than expected, potentially providing a clue to unraveling the mystery of cosmic rays.

The research team believes their method has the potential to determine the nature of individual particles in extensive air showers, which could contribute to better understanding cosmic rays. By integrating this approach with conventional methods, astronomers hope to uncover the particle ingredients of air showers and gain further insights into the origins of cosmic rays.

Scientists suspect that cosmic rays are primarily composed of protons (90%), helium nuclei (9%), and other particles such as electrons and heavy atomic nuclei. This new study offers a promising avenue for identifying the particles present in air showers and, consequently, cosmic rays.

The team’s research was published in the journal Scientific Reports.

