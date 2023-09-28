Хотын амьдрал

Шинэ технологи, хиймэл оюун ухааны хүчийг нээлээ

Шинжлэх ухаан

Энэтхэгийн Aditya-L1 номлол Нар-Дэлхий Лагранжийн 1-р цэг рүү чиглэж байна

ByРоберт Эндрю

Есдүгээр сар сарын 28, 2023
Энэтхэгийн Aditya-L1 номлол Нар-Дэлхий Лагранжийн 1-р цэг рүү чиглэж байна

India’s first solar mission, Aditya-L1, is on its way to its final destination at the Sun-Earth Lagrange Point 1 (L1). This point in space is where the gravitational forces of the Sun and Earth are in equilibrium, allowing an object placed there to remain relatively stable. Aditya-L1 will operate in a halo orbit around L1, providing continuous observation of celestial bodies and enabling communication with Earth.

The mission, launched on September 2, is set to reach L1 in January. To ensure the spacecraft’s safety, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is conducting situational awareness. According to ISRO’s latest findings, there are already four other operational satellites at L1. Three of them belong to NASA: WIND, Advanced Composition Explorer (ACE), and Deep Space Climate Observatory (DSCOVER). The fourth satellite, the Solar and Heliospheric Observatory (SOHO), is a joint mission by NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA).

The L1 point is highly desirable for spacecraft as it requires minimal fuel for orbit corrections. Maintaining orbit stability is important due to the large positional uncertainty and sensitivity to perturbative forces. Orbit Determination (OD) for L1 requires tracking data collection over an extended period.

In addition to Aditya-L1, ISRO chairman S. Somanath announced that a mission to Venus is already configured. Payloads for Venus exploration have been developed as Venus, with its thick atmosphere and high atmospheric pressure, offers valuable insights into space science and the possibility of Earth undergoing similar changes.

The Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL) is working on ISRO’s Mangalyaan-2 mission, following its involvement in the Chandrayaan-2 and Aditya-L1 missions. ECIL collaborates with ISRO in designing and developing antenna systems and program logic controllers. The successful maneuver of the Aditya-L1 mission demonstrates the crucial role of ECIL’s antenna system in its communication, while ECIL’s Deep Space Network antenna facilitated data acquisition from the Chandrayaan mission.

Эх сурвалж:
- НАСА
- Энэтхэгийн сансрын судалгааны байгууллага (ISRO)
- Европын сансрын агентлаг (ESA)

By Роберт Эндрю

холбоотой дараах

Шинжлэх ухаан

Энэтхэг улс Сарны өмнөд туйлын ойролцоо гар урлал амжилттай газарджээ

Oct 1, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа
Шинжлэх ухаан

Хятад улс сарны харилцаа холбоог дэмжих зорилгоор "Кэвяо-2"-ыг хөөргөнө

Oct 1, 2023 Вики Ставропулу
Шинжлэх ухаан

Глюкозын тасралтгүй хяналтанд зориулсан зүүж болох шинэлэг нөхөөс

Oct 1, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа

Та алдлаа

Шинжлэх ухаан

Энэтхэг улс Сарны өмнөд туйлын ойролцоо гар урлал амжилттай газарджээ

Oct 1, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа 0 санал
Шинжлэх ухаан

Хятад улс сарны харилцаа холбоог дэмжих зорилгоор "Кэвяо-2"-ыг хөөргөнө

Oct 1, 2023 Вики Ставропулу 0 санал
Шинжлэх ухаан

Глюкозын тасралтгүй хяналтанд зориулсан зүүж болох шинэлэг нөхөөс

Oct 1, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа 0 санал
Шинжлэх ухаан

Биомаркер илрүүлэх өндөр мэдрэмжтэй, тогтвортой уян цахилгаан химийн мэдрэгч

Oct 1, 2023 Мамфо Брешиа 0 санал