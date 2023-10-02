Хотын амьдрал

Шинэ технологи, хиймэл оюун ухааны хүчийг нээлээ

Шинжлэх ухаан

Одон орон судлаачид BlueWalker3 хиймэл дагуул болон ирээдүйн одны талаар санаа зовж байна

Роберт Эндрю

Oct 2, 2023
Одон орон судлаачид BlueWalker3 хиймэл дагуул болон ирээдүйн одны талаар санаа зовж байна

Astronomers are warning about the potential interference caused by the BlueWalker3 satellite and similar satellites in low-Earth orbit. The satellite, developed by AST SpaceMobile, has become one of the brightest objects in the sky, outshining even some of the most radiant stars in the Milky Way. AST SpaceMobile aims to create a network of orbital cell towers to provide global broadband connectivity.

Already concerned about satellite megaconstellations like SpaceX’s Starlink, which can interfere with astronomical observations due to their shiny surfaces, astronomers are alarmed by the deployment of BlueWalker3 and its implications for future constellations. The BlueWalker3 satellite is a precursor to AST SpaceMobile’s BlueBird satellites, which are even larger and brighter than the Starlink satellites.

There are currently 18 constellations planned worldwide, with a total of half a million satellites expected to be launched, representing a hundredfold increase compared to the current number of satellites. The proliferation of these satellites has sparked worries among stargazers as they create bright trails and ambient glows that can hinder astronomical research and obstruct faint celestial objects.

The recent study on the effects of the BlueWalker3 satellite compiled observations from amateur and professional astronomers around the world. It revealed that BlueWalker3 is as bright as two of the most luminous stars in the sky. The study highlights the global nature of the problem, with an impact that can be seen everywhere in the world.

In response to concerns, AST SpaceMobile stated that it is working with astronomers on reducing disruptions and emphasized that their constellation would consist of around 90 satellites, compared to the tens of thousands planned by other companies. However, the BlueBird satellites are much larger and brighter than existing satellites, making them a major concern for astronomers.

Currently, there are no regulations in place to prevent the launch of bright and voluminous satellite constellations. Scientists, dark sky advocates, and Indigenous rights groups are advocating for regulations to protect astronomical observations and preserve the night sky. While efforts are being made to mitigate the brightness of satellites, the pace of satellite launches remains rapid.

