Квантын орооцолдол ба өтний нүхний хоорондын холбоог ойлгох

ByГабриэль Бота

Есдүгээр сар сарын 21, 2023
Quantum entanglement, a phenomenon where particles remain connected even when separated by vast distances, has long fascinated scientists. Recently, researcher Ben Kain introduced a simulation-based model that explores the potential link between entangled particles and wormholes – hypothetical connections between distant regions in space-time. Kain’s model, based on the theories of physicists Juan Maldacena and Leonard Susskind, provides a concrete framework for testing and studying their ideas.

The simulation focuses on a system of two entangled particles, known as fermions, connected by a wormhole. Kain’s previous work involved simulating Dirac stars, which are fermions coupled with general relativity. These simulations revealed that when Dirac systems include an electric charge, they exhibit wormhole solutions. The goal of Kain’s model was to confirm whether these wormholes were traversable, allowing particles to travel between them.

By using code developed with the help of undergraduate students, Kain simulated the wormhole and its behavior. The simulations showed that black holes formed quickly, effectively blocking any passage through the wormhole. This finding suggests that the wormhole is non-traversable and particles cannot traverse it to reach the other side.

The concept of entangled particles being connected through wormholes is a radical idea proposed by Maldacena and Susskind. According to their hypothesis, the entanglement requires faster-than-light communication, potentially occurring through a wormhole. However, to prevent humans from exploiting this system for faster-than-light messaging, they suggested that the wormhole must be non-traversable.

Kain’s model provides a valuable tool for exploring the connection between quantum entanglement and wormholes. The simulations offer insights into the behavior of entangled fermions connected by a wormhole, revealing the formation of black holes and the resulting non-traversability of the wormhole. This research contributes to the ongoing exploration of the mysteries surrounding quantum entanglement and its potential links to space-time connections.

Эх сурвалж:
– Kain, B. (2021). Traversable Wormholes from Quantum Entanglement. Physical Review Letters.
– Maldacena, J., & Susskind, L. (2013). Cool horizons for entangled black holes. Fortschritte der Physik, 61(9), 781-811

