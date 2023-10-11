Хотын амьдрал

Шинэ технологи, хиймэл оюун ухааны хүчийг нээлээ

Дарвины Финчийн хувьслын 30 жилийг геномын цогц судалгаагаар илрүүлсэн

ByМамфо Брешиа

Oct 11, 2023
Darwin’s finches, a group of unique bird species found in the Galapagos Islands, have intrigued scientists since Charles Darwin first studied them during his voyage on the HMS Beagle. Now, after 30 years of research, a comprehensive genome study has shed new light on the evolutionary journey of these fascinating birds.

Darwin’s finches are renowned for their remarkable variations in beak size and shape, which enable them to adapt to different food sources. Previous studies have focused on the role of environmental factors in shaping these variations, but the new research reveals that genetics play a significant role as well.

The study, led by researchers from Harvard University and the University of California, analyzes the genomes of 1200 birds from 51 populations across the Galapagos Islands. The team used advanced DNA sequencing techniques to identify genetic variations associated with beak size and shape.

The findings show that genetic changes occur rapidly in response to environmental shifts, allowing the finches to adapt to new food sources. The researchers also discovered that certain genes involved in beak development have undergone rapid evolution, indicating their crucial role in the adaptation process.

Additionally, the study reveals that genetic diversity is maintained within populations despite gene flow between islands. This suggests that the influx of new genetic material from neighboring islands contributes to the overall genetic variation within the species.

Overall, this groundbreaking research provides a comprehensive understanding of the genetic basis of Darwin’s finches’ evolution. It highlights the interplay between genetics and the environment in shaping the remarkable variations observed in these birds’ beaks.

Эх сурвалж:
– Энэтхэгийн боловсрол | Боловсролын сүүлийн үеийн мэдээ | Дэлхийн боловсролын мэдээ | Сүүлийн үеийн боловсролын мэдээ

