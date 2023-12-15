US Cargo Spacecraft Prepares for Return to Earth as Mission Managers Monitor Weather

A U.S. cargo spacecraft is getting ready to undock from the International Space Station (ISS) and make its journey back to Earth. Mission managers are closely monitoring weather conditions at the return splashdown zones to ensure a safe reentry.

Due to unfavorable weather conditions caused by a passing cold front off the coast of Florida, the undocking of the SpaceX Dragon cargo resupply spacecraft, originally scheduled for December 16, has been postponed. Joint teams from NASA and SpaceX are assessing the weather conditions to determine the next available opportunity for undocking. The earliest possible time for undocking is 5:05 p.m. EST on Sunday, December 17.

If weather permits, coverage of Dragon’s departure will begin at 4:45 p.m. on the NASA+ streaming service and will also be available on NASA Television, YouTube, and the agency’s website. However, the splashdown of the spacecraft off the coast of Florida will not be broadcast on NASA TV.

While preparations are underway for the spacecraft’s return, astronauts on board the space station are engaged in various activities. NASA astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli is conducting an experiment inside the Kibo laboratory module to study microbial growth in microgravity. The Bacteria Adhesion and Corrosion experiment aims to understand how to identify and disinfect microbes that can contaminate spacecraft systems and affect crew health.

In addition, astronauts Jasmin Moghbeli from NASA and Andreas Mogensen from the European Space Agency (ESA) are transferring frozen research samples from station science freezers into science cargo freezers. These biological specimens will be returned to Earth for analysis to gain insights into the effects of microgravity on cells and organisms.

Furthermore, NASA Flight Engineer Loral O’Hara is assisting with cargo transfers on the Cygnus space freighter, while also receiving a health check and working on lab upkeep tasks. Astronaut Satoshi Furukawa from the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) is installing a multipurpose experiment platform in the Kibo laboratory module’s airlock.

As the Dragon spacecraft prepares to depart the ISS, the astronauts continue their important roles in ongoing scientific research and maintenance activities aboard the space station.