പ്രൊഫഷണലുകൾക്കായി Maingear ശക്തമായ പ്രീബിൽറ്റ് വർക്ക്സ്റ്റേഷനുകൾ അനാവരണം ചെയ്യുന്നു

Maingear, a leading custom PC builder, has just launched its new Pro WS series, a lineup of high-end prebuilt systems specifically designed for professionals across various industries. With a focus on delivering superior performance, these workstations are aimed at game developers, photo editors, graphic designers, videographers, 3D rendering artists, music producers, CAD engineers, data scientists, and AI/Machine Learning developers.

The Pro WS series offers three different workstation options that can be customized to meet individual needs. A standout feature is the compatibility with the recently released Threadripper 7000 CPUs, giving users access to cutting-edge processing power.

The entry-level option, the Pro WS, comes in a standard mid-tower design with Fractal Design’s North mid-tower chassis. Its stylish wooden-finish panels on the front provide an elegant touch. The Pro WS can be equipped with the latest Intel Core or AMD Ryzen CPUs and dual Nvidia RTX 6000 GPUs, ensuring exceptional graphics performance. Cooling is expertly handled by Noctua, and memory options go up to a whopping 128GB of DDR5. Storage choices consist of Samsung 990 NVMe SSDs or Seagate IronWolf HDDs, with a wide range of capacities available. The Pro WS also boasts a 1600W power supply and offers multiple operating system options.

For those who require even more power, Maingear offers the Pro WS Max and Pro RS workstations. The Pro WS Max, contained within the spacious Define 7 XL chassis, delivers extreme performance capabilities. The Pro RS, featuring a 4U rackmount form factor, is built on the Silverstone RM44 chassis, offering enhanced expansion options.

Both the Pro WS Max and Pro RS workstations support a wide range of CPUs, including Intel Core, Intel Xeon, AMD Ryzen, AMD Ryzen Threadripper, and AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro, for uncompromising processing power. These workstations also provide exceptional graphics capabilities, accommodating multiple Nvidia A4000, A5000, or RTX 6000 GPUs. Cooling solutions from Noctua ensure efficient thermals, and memory capacity can reach up to an impressive 256GB of DDR5. Storage options mirror those of the Pro WS, and the workstations come with the same 1600W PSU and operating system choices.

While pricing details for the Pro WS series have not yet been released, Maingear provides a configurator on its official website, allowing users to customize their workstations according to their preferences and requirements.

1. Can I customize the components in Maingear’s Pro WS workstations?

Yes, Maingear offers customization options for its Pro WS series. Users can select their preferred CPU, GPU, memory capacity, storage solution, and operating system.

2. What is the warranty coverage for Maingear’s Pro WS workstations?

The Pro WS workstations come with a standard 2-year Pro Solutions Warranty. Users also have the option to upgrade to a 3-year warranty for extended coverage.

3. Are these workstations suitable for professionals in all industries?

Yes, the Pro WS series is designed to cater to professionals across various industries, including game development, photo editing, graphic design, videography, 3D rendering, music production, CAD engineering, data science, and AI/Machine Learning development.

4. How can I purchase a Maingear Pro WS workstation?

Maingear’s Pro WS workstations can be purchased directly from the official Maingear website. Users can use the configurator to customize their workstations before making a purchase.