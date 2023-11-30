SpaceX, the aerospace company founded by Elon Musk, has quietly acquired Pioneer Aerospace, a parachute vendor, in a move that showcases the company’s commitment to vertical integration. The acquisition comes after Pioneer Aerospace’s parent company declared bankruptcy, making SpaceX’s purchase a potential lifeline for the struggling vendor. While the financial details of the deal were not disclosed, bankruptcy filings indicate that SpaceX secured Pioneer Aerospace for a modest $2.2 million.

Pioneer Aerospace is responsible for producing the drogue parachutes utilized in SpaceX’s Dragon capsules, which serve as crucial components during NASA missions to the International Space Station. These drogue parachutes are designed to operate under extreme velocities and play a vital role in stabilizing the spacecraft as it reenters the Earth’s atmosphere. According to NASA, the drogue chutes are deployed when the Dragon reaches an altitude of 18,000 feet while traveling at a speed of approximately 350 miles per hour.

The acquisition of Pioneer Aerospace underscores the complex nature of manufacturing space-grade parachutes. “Space is hard, but space parachutes are much harder,” stated Abhi Tripathi, director of mission operations at UC Berkeley’s Space Sciences Laboratory. With extensive experience at both SpaceX and NASA, Tripathi emphasized the difficulty of creating these technologically sophisticated components, likening it to the challenge of developing complex propulsion systems.

While SpaceX is renowned for its inclination toward in-house manufacturing and vertical integration, the decision to outsource parachutes was made based on specific criteria set by CEO Elon Musk. Tripathi, who has attended meetings with Musk, explained that as long as suppliers are competent and reliable in meeting schedules, SpaceX is willing to outsource. However, when these criteria are not met, the company opts for insourcing the manufacturing process.

SpaceX’s investment in Pioneer Aerospace highlights the significant hurdles involved in parachute production. The intricacies of manufacturing small-volume, intricate products require substantial testing and expertise. SpaceX, despite its involvement in engineering and testing, ultimately looked to external partners like Pioneer Aerospace and Airborne Systems to meet its manufacturing demands. By bringing parachute manufacturing in-house, SpaceX aims to gain an even deeper understanding of the intricate details of its parachute systems.

