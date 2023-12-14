According to recent leaks, Samsung is set to launch its highly-anticipated laptop range, the Galaxy Book 4 series, tomorrow, on December 15. South Korean website Enews Today accidentally published the news ahead of schedule, but the evidence can still be found thanks to Google’s web cache. The Galaxy Book 4 series will include three models: the Galaxy Book 4 Ultra, the Galaxy Book 4 Pro, and the Galaxy Book 4 Pro 360.

All three models will feature impressive 3K AMOLED 120Hz touchscreens with anti-reflection coatings. The Ultra and 360 models will come in a 16-inch form, while the Pro model will offer a 14-inch option as well. Samsung has equipped these laptops with Intel Core Ultra CPUs that include integrated NPUs, a first for the brand. Additionally, baseline Intel Arc graphics will be available.

The range-topping Galaxy Book 4 Ultra will provide users with the option to choose between GeForce RTX 4050 or 4070 GPUs, catering to those seeking high-performance graphics capabilities. The company is also including a separate Knox security chip for enhanced security measures.

In terms of software, Samsung has introduced a unique feature that allows users to start editing videos on their smartphones or tablets and seamlessly continue on the Galaxy Book 4 laptops. Furthermore, the new Photo Remaster feature will automatically replace low-resolution images with higher-resolution alternatives for improved visual quality.

The starting price for the Galaxy Book 4 Pro is expected to be approximately 1.88 million won (around £1,145), while the Galaxy Book 4 360 will start at 2.59 million won (approximately £1,578). The range-topping Galaxy Book 4 Ultra will boast a starting price of 3.36 million won (about £2,047).

As avid admirers of Samsung’s previous laptop models, such as the Galaxy Book 3 Pro, the Galaxy Book 3 Ultra, and the Galaxy Book 3 360, we are eagerly anticipating the launch of their next-generation successors. Despite the leaked details, we look forward to discovering more about these impressive laptops during the official unveiling tomorrow.