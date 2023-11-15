അതിമോഹമായ ചാന്ദ്ര ദൗത്യങ്ങളും ചാന്ദ്ര അടിത്തറ വിപുലീകരണവും റഷ്യ ആസൂത്രണം ചെയ്യുന്നു

Russia is boldly looking to make history by sending cosmonauts to the Moon for the first time and establishing a lunar base within the next decade. The plans were revealed in a draft proposal presented by Vladimir Solovyov of RKK Energia, the corporation responsible for manned space flights. This ambitious endeavor also includes the exploration and exploitation of the Moon’s valuable resources.

The proposal, which aims for the deployment of a lunar base between 2031 and 2040, marks a significant milestone in Russia’s space exploration efforts. Despite facing setbacks in the past, such as the recent Luna-25 spacecraft crash, it is clear that Russia is determined to assert its dominance in space exploration.

While the United States’ Apollo 11 mission in 1969 gained worldwide recognition for Neil Armstrong’s historic moonwalk, it is worth noting that the Soviet Union’s Luna-2 mission had already reached the moon’s surface a decade earlier. Additionally, the Luna-9 mission in 1966 marked the first successful soft landing on the Moon.

With this new proposal, Russia is aiming to build upon its past achievements and make groundbreaking discoveries on the lunar surface. The establishment of a lunar base will provide a unique opportunity for scientists and explorers to conduct in-depth research and unlock the moon’s untapped resources.

പതിവുചോദ്യങ്ങൾ:

Q: How does Russia plan to send cosmonauts to the Moon?

A: Russia’s plan involves developing advanced spacecraft and technologies to transport cosmonauts safely to the Moon.

Q: What resources does Russia aim to exploit on the Moon?

A: Russia intends to explore and exploit various resources, such as minerals and potentially valuable elements, that may be present on the lunar surface.

Q: How does Russia’s lunar exploration history compare to the United States?

A: While the United States achieved the first manned moon landing, the Soviet Union had previously made significant strides in lunar missions, including the first spacecraft to reach the Moon’s surface and the first successful soft landing.

Q: How will a lunar base benefit scientific research?

A: The establishment of a lunar base will provide scientists with a unique opportunity to conduct extensive research on the Moon’s geology, astronomy, and potential for supporting human life.

Q: Is this Russia’s first attempt to explore the Moon?

A: No, Russia has had previous missions aimed at exploring the Moon, but they have faced challenges and setbacks. This new proposal demonstrates Russia’s commitment to further lunar exploration.