റെഡ്മി സ്റ്റൈലിഷ് ആൻഡ് വെർസറ്റൈൽ ഡെസ്ക്ടോപ്പ് സ്പീക്കർ അവതരിപ്പിച്ചു

Redmi, a sub-brand of Xiaomi, has introduced their latest audio peripheral, the Redmi Desktop Speaker. Available for pre-order in China, this sleek cylindrical speaker offers a range of features that cater to the needs of desktop users.

The Redmi Desktop Speaker boasts a one-piece design with a stylish mesh fabric and a vibrant RGB light strip. It not only adds a touch of sophistication to any desktop setup but also provides five different lighting effects to create a dynamic visual experience.

When it comes to sound quality, these speakers do not disappoint. They offer balanced performance across high, medium, and low frequencies, ensuring an immersive audio experience. The speakers have also been recognized for their exceptional quality, earning the “CGEC Golden Ear Preferred Product” certificate in a double-blind test conducted by the Golden Ear Laboratory.

In addition to their audio capabilities, the Redmi Desktop Speaker features built-in hidden microphones. This versatility allows users to conveniently make voice calls, participate in online classes, conduct remote meetings, and even indulge in online gaming.

Connectivity is made easy with multiple options. The speaker supports USB one-line connection, seamlessly combining USB-A and Type-C interfaces. It also includes low-latency Bluetooth 5.0 technology for wireless connectivity and a 3.5mm audio output interface for additional flexibility.

With its combination of aesthetics and functionality, the Redmi Desktop Speaker provides an optimal audiovisual experience for desktop users. Whether you are a professional in need of a reliable audio peripheral for work or a gamer looking for an immersive sound experience, the Redmi Desktop Speaker delivers on all fronts.

Experience the future of desktop audio with the Redmi Desktop Speaker.