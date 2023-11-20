എലികളുടെ പെരുമാറ്റവും മസ്തിഷ്ക പ്രവർത്തനവും: കണക്ഷൻ മനസ്സിലാക്കുന്നു

Mice are highly active creatures, often engaged in various movements and behaviors. Whether it’s grooming, sniffing, or twitching their whiskers, these actions generate neural signals that span across different regions of the brain. While these signals provide a glimpse into a mouse’s moment-to-moment activities, their precise significance remains elusive.

In a groundbreaking study, researchers at HHMI’s Janelia Research Campus have developed a tool called Facemap, leveraging deep neural networks to establish a link between a mouse’s facial movements (eye, whisker, nose, and mouth) and neural activity in the brain. By understanding how these spontaneous behaviors correlate with brain-wide signals, scientists hope to unravel the mysteries of neural representation.

Atika Syeda, a graduate student in the Stringer Lab and lead author of the study, explains the goal: to identify the behaviors represented in specific brain regions and improve tracking mechanisms. Previous work from Janelia Group Leaders Carsen Stringer and Marius Pachitariu demonstrated that seemingly random brain activity is, in fact, driven by these spontaneous movements. However, the underlying mechanisms remain poorly understood.

The development of Facemap represents a significant advancement in decoding brain-wide signals. By tracking and analyzing facial movements, researchers can gain insights into the specific behaviors and activities that neurons represent. This tool opens up new avenues for uncovering the intricate relationship between mouse behaviors and brain activity.

As research progresses, scientists are hopeful that a clearer understanding of these connections will shed light on how the brain processes and utilizes information from facial movements. By decoding the neural representation of behaviors, this research has the potential to significantly advance our knowledge of brain function and provide valuable insights for future studies.

