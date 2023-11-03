NASCAR, a renowned auto racing organization, has taken a monumental stride towards a more sustainable future with the launch of its groundbreaking initiative, NASCAR Impact. This innovative program, introduced earlier this year, aims to drive positive change within the communities where NASCAR races take place. The organization has set a lofty goal of achieving zero net operating emissions by the year 2035.

According to Riley Nelson, the Head of Sustainability for NASCAR, the concept of net zero operations emissions pertains to scopes one and two, which primarily focuses on the carbon footprint directly controlled by NASCAR. This includes emissions from their operational activities, such as waste management and energy consumption.

One of the key areas where NASCAR is actively implementing sustainable practices is at the tracks themselves. A notable change that enthusiasts will notice when attending races is the presence of water filling stations near gates two, three, and four. Fans are encouraged to bring reusable water bottles and fill them with cold, clean water from these taps, reducing the consumption of single-use plastic bottles.

Efforts to minimize waste and increase recycling rates are also prioritized by NASCAR. Recycling bins are strategically placed throughout the festival areas and infield, facilitating proper waste disposal and promoting responsible environmental practices. In addition, NASCAR is piloting a reusable program in suites and premium areas, where fans can enjoy their refreshments using sustainable alternatives like reusable cups.

NASCAR’s commitment to sustainability extends beyond these small changes. The organization is actively exploring renewable energy resources such as solar power for its tracks, promoting the use of cleaner fuels, expanding recycling initiatives, and implementing electric vehicle (EV) charging stations. By embracing these progressive measures, NASCAR is blazing a trail towards a greener future.

Riley Nelson emphasizes that an inclusive approach is key to achieving NASCAR’s sustainability goals. Each individual can make a meaningful impact by reducing their carbon footprint according to their own circumstances and values. With a shared sense of purpose and a collective effort, NASCAR is confident that positive change can be realized.

