Lenovo has entered the world of portable gaming handheld consoles with its latest offering, the Legion Go. While drawing inspiration from existing consoles and technologies, this device sets itself apart with its own unique features.

One standout feature of the Legion Go is its kickstand design, reminiscent of Nintendo Switch’s popular OLED model. The kickstand, made of metal, provides a sturdy support for gaming on-the-go. However, it does lack the same solid construction as the Switch OLED, allowing for some flexibility and bending.

Accessing the Legion Go’s internals is relatively simple with the use of a Philips head screwdriver. Lenovo has also introduced Hall Effect joysticks, eliminating the common issue of Stick Drift that has plagued similar gaming handheld consoles. The console’s unconventional storage option, a 2242 form factor M.2 SSD, may present challenges for replacement or upgrades.

Connectivity options on the Legion Go exceed those of its competitors, featuring two USB-C ports and USB 4 ports. This allows users to charge the console with one port while connecting Legion Glasses, a compelling accessory that combines prescription-friendly lenses with an FHD OLED display. Although the glasses have their own set of drawbacks, such as occasional detachment and limited compatibility with Android devices, they add a unique dimension to the gaming experience.

When it comes to gaming performance, the Legion Go impresses under Full HD resolution, but struggles to maintain high frame rates at QHD+. To maximize performance, lowering the resolution to HD+ is recommended. Lenovo’s Legion Space, the console’s UI overlay, offers a better user experience compared to its competitors but still requires some improvements.

It’s worth noting that the Legion Go’s gaming mode can significantly impact frame rates and fan speeds. Running the console in Performance mode is advised for optimal performance.

Overall, the Lenovo Legion Go showcases innovative features and stands out among its competitors in the portable gaming handheld console market. While it may have some minor drawbacks, the console offers a unique gaming experience for on-the-go enthusiasts.