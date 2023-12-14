Get ready for an adrenaline-pumping showdown as Ireland’s Fittest Family Season 11 reaches its grand finale! This year, the competition has been fiercer than ever, with families from all across the country showcasing their strength, resilience, and determination.

The final episode, set to air on December 17th at 6:30pm on RTE One and RTE Player, promises to be a nail-biting spectacle. Hosted by the talented Laura Fox, who has seamlessly taken over from Mairead Ronan, and featuring the coaching expertise of Davy Fitzgerald, Nina Carberry, Donncha O’Callaghan, and Sonia O’Sullivan, the grand finale is not to be missed.

In this thrilling last episode, viewers will witness the four remaining families battle it out for the coveted title of Ireland’s Fittest Family 2023. The Byrnes, representing Tipperary, the Stratfords from Cavan, the Bonnars from Tipperary, and the Murphys from Carlow have all proven their physical prowess throughout the season.

The grand finale will start with a heart-stopping boat race down the River Liffey, testing the families’ endurance and teamwork. Following this exciting challenge, the families will face the intense Back Against the Wall challenge, where they must dig deep to overcome physical and mental obstacles.

As the competition heats up, the stakes become even higher for the bottom two families, who will battle it out in The Eliminator. Sadly, the losing family will bid farewell to their dreams of becoming Ireland’s Fittest Family.

The remaining three families will then face the formidable Hanging Tough challenge, where they must demonstrate their strength and determination to hang on until the very end. Only two families will make it through to the Grand Final, where the ultimate winner will be crowned.

To make sure you don't miss this thrilling conclusion to Ireland's Fittest Family Season 11, tune in on December 17th at 6:30pm on RTE One and RTE Player.