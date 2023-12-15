സോണി പഴയ ഉപകരണങ്ങൾക്കുള്ള നെറ്റ്ഫ്ലിക്സ് പിന്തുണ നിർത്തുന്നു

Sony has recently announced that Netflix will no longer be compatible with its smart TVs and smart Blu-ray players released between 2011 and 2013. The reason behind this decision is cited as “technical limitations” by Sony, although it is believed that Netflix made the call to end support for these older devices. Models within the HX, EX, and W ranges will be affected, as well as the S995, X9005, and around 35 Blu-ray players.

While an exact switch-off date has not been confirmed, Netflix has indicated that it is expected to take place by the end of February 2024. This move follows Netflix’s previous decision to drop support for older Samsung, Panasonic, and Sony TVs, as well as the PlayStation TV and PlayStation Vita handheld system in October.

For avid Netflix viewers who wish to continue streaming their favorite shows and movies, there are a couple of options available. If you have been holding onto your current TV for a decade or more, now might be the perfect time to consider upgrading. The advancements in panel technology and smart features over the years make newer models a worthy investment. To help you make an informed decision, you can refer to our comprehensive list of the best Sony TVs when shopping for an upgrade.

However, if you prefer to maximize your current TV’s lifespan and avoid the hassle of replacing it just for Netflix access, you can opt for a media streamer. Two popular options include the Google Chromecast with Google TV and the Apple TV 4K (2022). These devices offer seamless access to various streaming services, including Netflix, with user-friendly interfaces.

In conclusion, Sony’s decision to discontinue Netflix support for its older devices highlights the rapid advancements in technology and the need to adapt to newer platforms. Whether you choose to upgrade your TV or invest in a media streamer, there are options available to ensure that you can continue enjoying Netflix’s vast content library.