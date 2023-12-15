This article provides a step-by-step guide on how to answer Lacey’s questions during the Elite Trial in the Indigo Disk DLC for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. These questions are an important part of the game and must be answered correctly to progress.

Lacey’s First Question: Pikachu’s Electric Storage

Lacey will introduce Pikachu as an Electric-type Pokemon known for producing electricity. She will then ask where Pikachu stores its electricity. The correct answer is Pikachu’s Cheeks.

Lacey’s Second Question: Venonat’s Radar

Lacey will summon Venonat and highlight its ability to use a specific body part as a radar. She will ask which body part it is. The correct answer is Venonat’s Eyes.

Lacey’s Third Question: Recognizing Antique Form Sinistea

Lacey will introduce you to the Sinistea siblings and explain that it is difficult to determine which one is the genuine antique form. She will ask you to choose the right one. The correct answer is the cup in the middle, as the genuine Antique Form Sinistea can be recognized by a mark on the bottom of the cup.

Lacey’s Fourth Question: Spotting the Pink Minior

Lacey will present different forms of Minior and ask you to find the pink one. Each variant of Minior will change into its meteor form and change position, making it a bit challenging. However, you must keep your eye on the pink Minior to answer correctly.

Lacey’s Fifth Question: Granbull’s Sleeping Pillow

For the final question, Lacey will introduce her own Pokemon, Granbull, and ask which body part it uses as a pillow when sleeping. The correct answer is Granbull’s Tummy.

Answering all of Lacey’s questions correctly will ensure that you progress through the Elite Trial in the Indigo Disk DLC of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Make sure to pay close attention to the details and choose the right answers to conquer this challenge.

