New Game from MMO Veterans Aims to Revolutionize Player Interaction and Ownership

A team of seasoned MMO veterans, including Jeffrey Butler, one of the original producers of EverQuest, is currently developing an ambitious new online game called Avalon. The project not only promises to span multiple settings and genres, but also utilizes cutting-edge AI technology to enhance player interaction and character creation. In addition, it aims to revolutionize the concept of asset ownership through the implementation of blockchain-like authentication.

With a team comprised of experienced developers who have worked on prominent titles such as World of Warcraft, Call of Duty, Elden Ring, and Diablo, Avalon has garnered significant attention within the gaming industry. The game’s distinctive feature is its ability to seamlessly transition between various settings and genres, enabling players to contribute to its unique lore and overarching narrative.

Behind the scenes, Avalon employs advanced AI tools to facilitate character creation and interaction. For instance, it utilizes the Popul8 tool, a powerful procedural generation system capable of producing a vast multitude of non-player character (NPC) models. Moreover, Inworld AI acts as an integrated ChatGPT for NPCs, generating dialogues and imbuing characters with distinct personalities based on developer prompts.

Upon viewing the teaser trailer, Avalon may appear to be a commonplace MMO experience, replete with unremarkable combat sequences ranging from fantasy swordplay to sci-fi mech battles. However, closer inspection reveals glimpses of Sims-like house building and city-building elements, hinting at the potential for player-driven development.

Perhaps the most intriguing aspect of Avalon lies in its implementation of a virtual economy and “digital sovereignty.” Players will have the ability to own assets and worlds within the game, with the added feature of being able to transfer them between different games and platforms. This transfer of ownership is authenticated by Avalon through the usage of blockchain technology, providing players with a secure and verifiable means of verifying digital assets.

While the idea of building a metaverse and integrating blockchain technology may sound ambitious, it is important to approach such goals with skepticism. Nevertheless, Avalon’s development team is determined to deliver an experience that empowers players to shape the game world according to their desires. Only time will tell if Avalon can rise above the failures of previous attempts and revolutionize the MMO genre as we know it.

