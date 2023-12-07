സ്റ്റോക്സ് കൗണ്ടി സ്കൂളുകൾ അടച്ചുപൂട്ടൽ പദ്ധതികൾ പ്രഖ്യാപിക്കുന്നു

The Stokes County school system has recently announced plans for the closure of two schools in the area. The Board of Education members have approved a new long-range plan that includes several changes to the school system.

According to the plan, Lawsonville Elementary School and Pine Hall Elementary School are scheduled to close at the end of the 2023-2024 school year. In addition to these closures, Meadowbrook Academy will be relocated to Lawsonville Elementary School during the same time frame.

Furthermore, there are future plans to close Pinnacle Elementary School once the new King Elementary School is built and opened, estimated to be in 2030.

The Stokes County Administration has been given the authority to develop staffing and busing plans, as well as draw specific attendance lines. They are also tasked with developing renovation plans for Sandy Ridge Elementary School and Lawsonville Elementary School, as part of accommodating Meadowbrook Academy.

As a result of these changes, approximately 50% of Lawsonville Elementary School students are expected to be moved to Nancy Reynolds Elementary, while the remaining 50% are expected to be transferred to Sandy Ridge Elementary. Additionally, Pine Hall Elementary School will be relocated to London Elementary, and Meadowbrook Academy will find its new home at Lawsonville Elementary.

These changes aim to optimize resources and improve educational opportunities for students within the county. While some families and students may face the inconvenience of transitioning to new schools, it is hoped that these measures will ultimately lead to a more efficient and effective school system for everyone involved.