സ്റ്റാർഫീൽഡിൽ ഫലപ്രദമായ XP ഫാമിംഗ് രീതി യൂട്യൂബർ കണ്ടെത്തി

In the highly anticipated game Starfield, leveling up can be a challenging task. While the game encourages players to explore new planets and complete missions at their own pace, leveling up can become tedious. However, a YouTuber has recently uncovered an XP farming method that can help players gain around 20 levels an hour, making the process much easier.

The method, showcased by YouTuber Maka91Productions, involves utilizing the game’s base-building mechanic. Similar to Fallout 4, players can build settlements on discovered planets within the solar system. This base builder can also be used to generate income, and it turns out, XP points as well.

Maka91Productions explains that low-level players should avoid this method, as it requires a significant investment in skill points under the science skill tree and the “Outpost Engineering” skill. This skill can only be obtained after unlocking previous tiers of skills. Once these prerequisites are met, players will need to research Power Generation and Resource Extractors at a research lab. Additionally, a ship with a cargo capacity of 2,000-3,000 is required to create the XP farm.

To set up the farm, Maka91Productions suggests establishing a base on the Moon of Somati, called Andraphon. Players should land near a location where both iron and aluminum resources are abundant. Once on the ground, build six extractors for aluminum and iron, ten solar arrays to power the extractors, and three storage containers for each extractor. Connecting the extractors to the storage containers will complete the setup.

The key to this method is the fact that time flows six times faster on the Moon of Somati than on other planets in the game. This means that resources like iron and aluminum are produced at a higher rate in a 24-hour period. Players can take advantage of this by creating adaptive frames, an item that requires aluminum and iron, at an industrial bench. The more adaptive frames created, the more XP is gained. Players can earn 20,000 XP for every hour spent farming in this way.

While the process may seem time-consuming, spending five hours farming for XP can be a worthwhile trade-off for players who want to level up quickly in Starfield.

Sources: Maka91Productions YouTube channel.