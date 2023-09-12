ആപ്പിൾ മിന്നലിൽ നിന്ന് യുഎസ്ബി-സിയിലേക്ക് മാറുന്നു: ചാർജിംഗിന്റെ ഭാവി

Apple is set to announce its iPhone 15 lineup tomorrow, with one notable change being the transition from a Lightning port to a USB-C port for charging. While some may argue that it is too soon, others believe that it is a long-awaited and necessary change.

The switch to USB-C is partially driven by the need for Apple to comply with regulations in EU countries, as many have adopted USB-C as the standard charging port. However, this move is also consistent with Apple’s gradual transition to USB-C across its product line in recent years.

It all started in 2015 with the release of the 12-inch Retina MacBook, which featured a single USB-C port for wired I/O. This design choice was further embraced in subsequent products, such as the redesigned MacBook Pro and the iPad Pro, which both adopted USB-C as the charging port. Even the Apple TV remote was revised to feature USB-C instead of Lightning.

While the iPhone has been using USB-C for the power adapter end of the charging cable for several generations, the iPhone 15 will see a complete shift to USB-C for the entire device. This change is expected to bring faster charging speeds to users.

It is not only the iPhones that will switch to USB-C; other Apple products like the AirPods Pro 2 are also rumored to make the transition. However, there are still numerous products in Apple’s lineup that continue to use the Lightning port, such as the AirPods 2, AirPods 3, AirPods Max, EarPods, and Beats Powerbeats Pro. Additionally, charging accessories like the MagSafe Duo and MagSafe Battery Pack still rely on Lightning.

It remains to be seen whether Apple will replace Lightning with USB-C in its other peripherals like the Magic Keyboard, Magic Trackpad, and Magic Mouse. Nonetheless, this move to USB-C signals a comprehensive shift toward standardization across Apple’s product ecosystem.

In conclusion, Apple’s decision to switch from Lightning to USB-C is driven by both regulatory requirements and the company’s own strategic shift. As the iPhone 15 and other Apple products adopt USB-C, it ushers in a future of faster and more standardized charging experiences for Apple customers.

