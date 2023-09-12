macOS Sonoma: macOS-ന്റെ ഏറ്റവും പുതിയ പതിപ്പിൽ നിന്ന് എന്താണ് പ്രതീക്ഷിക്കേണ്ടത്

Apple has announced the release date of macOS Sonoma, also known as macOS 14, which will be available to the public on September 26th. This latest version of macOS brings several new features that enhance the user experience and make it more similar to iOS.

One of the key updates in macOS Sonoma is the addition of desktop widgets, which will allow Mac users to customize their desktops with useful and interactive widgets. This feature has been widely popular on iOS devices, and now Mac users can enjoy the same convenience and functionality.

Videoconferencing has become an essential part of our lives, and macOS Sonoma aims to improve this experience with new features. The operating system will introduce screen sharing tools and a Presenter Overlay, which will enable speakers to move around in front of a shared screen during video calls.

Safari, the default browser in macOS, will also receive significant updates in Sonoma. One of the notable additions is browser profiles, which allows users to create different sets of bookmarks and customize their browsing experience based on their preferences. Additionally, search functionality in Safari will be more responsive, providing users with faster and more accurate results.

To install macOS Sonoma, you will need a compatible device. The earliest models that support this operating system include the 2018 MacBook or Mac Mini, the 2019 iMac, the 2017 iMac Pro, the 2019 Mac Pro, or the 2022 Mac Studio. It is important to ensure that your device meets the minimum requirements to enjoy the updated features and improvements that Sonoma offers.

In conclusion, macOS Sonoma promises to bring exciting new features and enhancements to Mac users. With desktop widgets, improved videoconferencing capabilities, and a more responsive Safari browser, this latest version of macOS will provide a better user experience and a closer integration with iOS devices.

നിർവചനങ്ങൾ:

– macOS: A series of operating systems developed by Apple Inc. for their Macintosh computers.

– Sonoma: The codename for the latest version of macOS, also known as macOS 14.

– iOS: The mobile operating system developed by Apple Inc. for their iPhone, iPad, and iPod Touch devices.

ഉറവിടങ്ങൾ:

– Monica Chin, “macOS Sonoma is coming on September 26th”, The Verge.