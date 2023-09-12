If you have an older car, you may be missing out on some of the newer technologies like built-in dashcams and backup cameras. However, there is a solution that allows you to enjoy these features on any car, even vintage models, and at an affordable price.

For just $96, StackSocial is offering a deal on a 10-inch rearview mirror-mounted touchscreen with a dash and backup camera kit. Normally priced at $120, this kit provides enhanced visibility and safety on the road.

To install the dashcam, you will mount the 10-inch screen onto your existing rearview mirror using rubber mounts and straps. The dashcam is built into the backside of the screen. Next, you will plug the screen into your car’s lighter port for power. Finally, mount the backup camera on your car’s rear exterior and connect its cord to the screen.

One of the advantages of this kit is that you can view live images on the 10-inch screen. You also have the option to view the backup camera alone or both cameras simultaneously. This improves visibility while driving and when maneuvering into parking spots.

Having dual cameras can be crucial in the event of an incident, especially for insurance purposes. The kit includes a G sensor that automatically detects collisions and saves video footage to an SD card (not included). Both cameras feature wide angles, 4K recording, and night vision capabilities to ensure clear images of license plates and accidents.

Additionally, this kit offers advanced voice controls, allowing you to take photos, start and stop recording, change cameras, or turn the screen off hands-free.

Upgrade your car’s technology with this 10-inch rearview mirror-mounted touchscreen and dual cameras at a discounted price.