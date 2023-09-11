ഡിജിറ്റൽ പരിവർത്തനത്തിൽ ജപ്പാനും ആസിയാനും തമ്മിലുള്ള സഹകരണം

In today’s digital age, the world is experiencing an increase in techno-nationalism, protectionism, and the fragmentation of technologies. In light of these challenges, cooperation between Japan and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in the area of digital transformation could be instrumental in establishing multilateral rules on digital governance.

Maria Monica Wihardja, a visiting fellow at the ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute in Singapore, believes that this collaboration has the potential to serve as a linchpin for effectively addressing the aforementioned issues. Wihardja, who was the 2023 recipient of the Nikkei Asia Scholarship for promising researchers and economists from ASEAN, China, and India, stresses the importance of establishing multilateral rules to ensure a coherent and inclusive approach to digital governance.

Digital transformation encompasses the profound changes brought about by the adoption and integration of digital technologies into various aspects of society and the economy. It includes advancements in areas such as data analytics, artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and the Internet of Things. These technological advancements have the potential to drive economic growth, enhance productivity, and improve the quality of life.

However, the rise of techno-nationalism and protectionism poses significant challenges to the global digital economy. Countries are increasingly prioritizing their national interests and implementing policies that hinder the global flow of data and technologies. This fragmentation of technologies not only threatens innovation but also undermines efforts to address pressing global issues, such as climate change and public health.

By fostering cooperation between Japan and ASEAN, a region known for its dynamic digital landscape and growing digital economy, multilateral rules on digital governance can be developed. This collaboration would not only promote an open and inclusive approach to digital transformation but also help bridge the gap between different national regulatory frameworks.

In conclusion, the partnership between Japan and ASEAN in the area of digital transformation has the potential to establish multilateral rules on digital governance. This collaboration is crucial in overcoming the challenges posed by rising techno-nationalism, protectionism, and the fragmentation of technologies. By working together, Japan and ASEAN can ensure a coherent and inclusive approach to digital governance, driving economic growth and addressing global issues.

നിർവചനങ്ങൾ:

– Techno-nationalism: The prioritization of national interests in the development and control of emerging technologies.

– Protectionism: The imposition of trade barriers and policies to protect domestic industries from foreign competition.

ഉറവിടങ്ങൾ:

– Maria Monica Wihardja, visiting fellow at the ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute in Singapore. [source: ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute]

– The Nikkei Asia Scholarship for promising researchers and economists from ASEAN, China, and India. [source: Nikkei Asia]