iPhone 15 Pro Max ഇപ്പോൾ 1,199GB സ്റ്റോറേജിൽ $256 മുതൽ ആരംഭിക്കുന്നു

The iPhone 15 Pro Max has undergone some major changes, and with these changes comes a new starting price of $1,199 for the 256GB model. Last year’s Pro Max started at $1,099, but only had 128GB of storage. The new iPhone offers more storage but at a higher price point.

Apple will release both the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max on September 22nd, with pre-orders starting this Friday. Rumors have been circulating for months that Apple would increase the price due to the lineup changes, such as the introduction of a brushed titanium alloy frame and thinner bezels. The new iPhone 15 Pro Max also features a faster A17 SoC with integrated GPU that supports ray tracing.

It is important to note that the $1,199 price for the 256GB model is not a price increase since Apple charged the same amount for the same storage capacity last year. However, the lower-priced option with 128GB of storage is no longer available.

In addition to the price and storage changes, Apple has also made some other notable updates to its iPhones. The company has finally replaced the aging Lightning port with USB-C ports across its phones, including the AirPods Pro. The USB-C port supports the faster USB 3 standard with transfer speeds of up to 10Gbps. However, users will need to purchase a USB 3 type C cable separately.

Furthermore, the iPhone 15 series now supports Qi2 charging, which is Apple’s new charging standard based on its own MagSafe charging. The Pro models have also replaced the old ring/vibrate switch with a customizable Action Button, similar to the one found on Apple Watch Ultra series phones.

Alongside the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max, Apple has also announced the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus models. These models feature the Dynamic Island and inherit the A16 Bionic chips from last year’s Pro models. The starting prices for the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus remain the same as last year at $799 and $899 respectively.

Overall, the new iPhone 15 Pro Max comes with a higher starting price, but it offers more storage and a range of new features and improvements compared to its predecessor.

