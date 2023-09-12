നഗര ജീവിതം

പുതിയ സാങ്കേതികവിദ്യകളും AI-യുടെ ശക്തിയും അനാവരണം ചെയ്യുന്നു

സാങ്കേതികവിദ്യ

AirPods Pro 2 ഇപ്പോൾ USB-C ചാർജിംഗ് കേസുമായി വരുന്നു

Byഗബ്രിയേൽ ബോത്ത

സെപ്റ്റംബർ 10, 12
AirPods Pro 2 ഇപ്പോൾ USB-C ചാർജിംഗ് കേസുമായി വരുന്നു

Apple has announced that the new AirPods Pro 2 will come with a USB-C charging case instead of the Lightning connector. This change aligns with Apple’s adoption of USB-C as the standard connector for its products, including the Mac, iPad, and Siri Remote.

The AirPods Pro 2 themselves will not receive any hardware upgrades but will now be compatible with USB-C charging. This means that users can conveniently use the same cable to charge their Mac, iPad, AirPods, and the new iPhone 15 lineup. Additionally, the AirPods Pro 2 can be charged directly from the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

For customers purchasing new AirPods Pro 2, the USB-C charging case will be included in the box. However, contrary to initial expectations, Apple will not be selling the USB-C charging case separately.

Orders for the new AirPods Pro 2 with the USB-C charging case can now be placed, with shipments scheduled to begin on September 22. The price for the AirPods Pro 2 remains at $249.

Overall, this update reflects Apple’s commitment to standardizing its products with the USB-C connector, allowing for increased convenience and compatibility across devices.

ഉറവിടങ്ങൾ:
– Apple Event

By ഗബ്രിയേൽ ബോത്ത

ബന്ധപ്പെട്ട പോസ്റ്റ്

സാങ്കേതികവിദ്യ

വാർഷിക പരിപാടിയിൽ ആപ്പിൾ ശക്തമായ A17 പ്രോ ചിപ്പ് അവതരിപ്പിച്ചു

സെപ്റ്റംബർ 10, 12 ഗബ്രിയേൽ ബോത്ത
സാങ്കേതികവിദ്യ

ഐഫോൺ 15 പ്രോ അവതരിപ്പിക്കുന്നു: ആപ്പിളിന്റെ ഏറ്റവും പുതിയ മുൻനിര സ്മാർട്ട്‌ഫോൺ അനാച്ഛാദനം ചെയ്യുന്നു

സെപ്റ്റംബർ 10, 12 വിക്കി സ്റ്റാവ്രോപൗലോ
സാങ്കേതികവിദ്യ

iOS 17 ആവേശകരമായ പുതിയ ഫീച്ചറുകൾ അവതരിപ്പിക്കുന്നു: സ്റ്റാൻഡ്‌ബൈ മോഡ്, തത്സമയ വോയ്‌സ്‌മെയിൽ എന്നിവയും മറ്റും

സെപ്റ്റംബർ 10, 12 ഗബ്രിയേൽ ബോത്ത

നിങ്ങൾക്ക് നഷ്ടമായി

സാങ്കേതികവിദ്യ

വാർഷിക പരിപാടിയിൽ ആപ്പിൾ ശക്തമായ A17 പ്രോ ചിപ്പ് അവതരിപ്പിച്ചു

സെപ്റ്റംബർ 10, 12 ഗബ്രിയേൽ ബോത്ത 0 അഭിപ്രായങ്ങള്
സാങ്കേതികവിദ്യ

ഐഫോൺ 15 പ്രോ അവതരിപ്പിക്കുന്നു: ആപ്പിളിന്റെ ഏറ്റവും പുതിയ മുൻനിര സ്മാർട്ട്‌ഫോൺ അനാച്ഛാദനം ചെയ്യുന്നു

സെപ്റ്റംബർ 10, 12 വിക്കി സ്റ്റാവ്രോപൗലോ 0 അഭിപ്രായങ്ങള്
സാങ്കേതികവിദ്യ

iOS 17 ആവേശകരമായ പുതിയ ഫീച്ചറുകൾ അവതരിപ്പിക്കുന്നു: സ്റ്റാൻഡ്‌ബൈ മോഡ്, തത്സമയ വോയ്‌സ്‌മെയിൽ എന്നിവയും മറ്റും

സെപ്റ്റംബർ 10, 12 ഗബ്രിയേൽ ബോത്ത 0 അഭിപ്രായങ്ങള്
വാര്ത്ത

വണ്ടർലസ്റ്റ് ഇവന്റിൽ ആപ്പിൾ ഐഫോൺ 15, ആപ്പിൾ വാച്ച് സീരീസ് 9 എന്നിവ പുറത്തിറക്കി

സെപ്റ്റംബർ 10, 12 വിക്കി സ്റ്റാവ്രോപൗലോ 0 അഭിപ്രായങ്ങള്