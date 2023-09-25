കൊളറാഡോയിൽ വരാനിരിക്കുന്ന സൂര്യഗ്രഹണം: നിങ്ങൾ അറിയേണ്ടതെല്ലാം

As the date of the upcoming solar eclipse approaches, hotels, including Herrera’s, are experiencing a surge in bookings. Taking place on October 14, this spectacle will be the first eclipse visible from the United States since 2017’s total eclipse. The path of annularity is expected to cross the region around 10:30 a.m. that Saturday, attracting large crowds of eager spectators.

So, what exactly is an annular solar eclipse? It occurs when the Moon passes between the Earth and the Sun while at its farthest point from Earth. The last time the United States witnessed this phenomenon was in 2012. Due to its distance, the Moon appears as a dark disk that is smaller than the sun, creating a mesmerizing “ring of fire” effect in the sky, which lasts approximately 4 minutes.

Communities southwest of Durango, including Cortez, Dolores, and Dove Creek, will have the privilege of experiencing the annularity in its full glory. These locations will enjoy a view where the Moon appears to be at the exact center of the sun.

To enhance the experience, various viewing events are being organized in the area, including at Mesa Verde National Park. The National Park Service (NPS) and NASA are collaborating to provide educational seminars and designated parking areas for visitors. The park will host viewing events at the Chapin Mesa Museum, the Far View Parking Lot, and the Morefield Campground Amphitheater. Campsites are available, but reservations are advised as they are likely to sell out. Visitors will be provided with eclipse glasses while supplies last, ensuring the safe viewing of this celestial event.

Notably, the Four Corners Monument, where the borders of Colorado, Arizona, New Mexico, and Utah meet, will remain closed from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the day of the eclipse. This closure is a respectful measure to honor the sacred beliefs of the Navajo Nation, who manage the site. The Navajo people consider eclipses as sacred events and refrain from working or leaving their homes during such occurrences.

For those in other parts of Colorado, although they won’t experience the full eclipse, they can still witness a partial eclipse on the morning of October 14.

If you miss this year’s eclipse, don’t worry. The next total solar eclipse in Colorado is scheduled for 2048. However, if you’re eager to witness a total eclipse sooner, you can travel east to view one on April 8, 2024. This eclipse will pass through Mexico, Texas, and various cities in the northeast of the United States, including Austin, Dallas, and Indianapolis.

So mark your calendars and prepare to witness the awe-inspiring beauty of a solar eclipse in Colorado. Remember to bring your eclipse glasses to ensure safe viewing, and be prepared for potential traffic, as this rare event is expected to draw large crowds.

