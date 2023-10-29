സങ്കീർണ്ണമായ സെൽ ഘടനകളുടെ ഉത്ഭവത്തെക്കുറിച്ചുള്ള പുതിയ സ്ഥിതിവിവരക്കണക്കുകൾ

Billions of years ago, the merging of two small cells had a profound impact on the course of evolution. This remarkable event gave rise to the mitochondrion, often referred to as the powerhouse of the cell, which provided a significant energetic advantage and paved the way for the development of complex, multicellular life forms. But the origins of other critical structures within eukaryotic cells, such as the nucleus and internal membranes, have remained a mystery.

Recent advancements in tools and techniques have enabled cell biologists to explore the beginnings of these intricate cellular architectures and shed light on their potential origins. One prevailing hypothesis is the “mitochondria early” model, proposed by evolutionary biologist Bill Martin and his colleagues. Contrary to previous notions, this model suggests that the endomembrane system, which encompasses various membrane structures within complex cells, evolved shortly after an alphaproteobacterium (the ancestor of mitochondria) took residence inside a relatively simple host cell from the archaea class.

According to this hypothesis, the membrane structures may have arisen from vesicles released by the mitochondrial ancestor, similar to how free-living bacteria release vesicles for various purposes. Over time, these vesicles became specialized and fused with the host cell’s membrane, contributing to the eukaryotic characteristics seen in cells today.

Not only would vesicles have served to protect the cell from harmful reactive oxygen species generated by the endosymbiont, but they could have also helped address the problem of introns—foreign DNA fragments from the alphaproteobacterium disrupting important genes in the host cell’s genome. The membrane barriers provided by vesicles and the nucleus allowed for proper mRNA splicing and translation, preventing the production of nonsensical proteins.

By reconsidering and reevaluating longstanding hypotheses, scientists are uncovering new insights into the origins of complex cell structures. While the exact details of how these structures evolved may still be uncertain, the ongoing research in this field continues to unravel the fascinating story of cellular evolution.

പതിവ് ചോദ്യങ്ങൾ (പതിവുചോദ്യങ്ങൾ)

1. What is the mitochondrion?

The mitochondrion is a membrane-enclosed cellular organelle that plays a vital role in generating energy for the cell. Often referred to as the powerhouse of the cell, it is responsible for producing adenosine triphosphate (ATP), the molecule that fuels various cellular processes.

2. What are eukaryotic cells?

Eukaryotic cells are a type of cells that make up organisms ranging from single-celled protists to complex multicellular organisms like plants and animals. They are characterized by having a nucleus and other membrane-bound organelles.

3. What is the endomembrane system?

The endomembrane system is a network of membrane-bound organelles within eukaryotic cells that work together to synthesize, transport, and break down molecules. It includes structures such as the endoplasmic reticulum, Golgi apparatus, lysosomes, peroxisomes, and vacuoles, which are essential for various cellular processes.

ഉറവിടങ്ങൾ:

– Molecular Biology of the Cell. Alberts B, Johnson A, et al. 4th edition. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK21054/