നാസയുടെ മാനസിക ദൗത്യം: ലോഹ സമ്പന്നമായ ഛിന്നഗ്രഹം അന്വേഷിക്കുന്നു

NASA is preparing to launch the Psyche spacecraft on a mission to investigate the metal-rich asteroid called Psyche. This mission is significant because previous asteroid-probing missions have focused on rocky or icy objects, whereas Psyche is composed mainly of metal. By studying the asteroid up close, scientists hope to gain insights into the formation of Earth and other planets in our solar system.

The Psyche mission is scheduled for launch on October 12, 2021. The spacecraft will be carried by a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Initially, the mission was set to launch on October 5, but a problem with the thrusters required a one-week delay to resolve the issue.

Once launched, Psyche will travel approximately 2.2 billion miles to reach the main asteroid belt, where it will enter the orbit of the Psyche asteroid in late July 2029. The spacecraft will spend about two years orbiting the asteroid, taking pictures, mapping the surface, and collecting data to determine its composition.

The Psyche asteroid, named after the Greek goddess of the soul, is about 173 miles wide and orbits the Sun in the outer part of the main asteroid belt. It is believed to be the exposed core of a planetesimal, a building block of a planet. Violent collisions during the early formation of the solar system may have stripped away its outer layer.

The Psyche spacecraft is equipped with a magnetometer, a gamma-ray and neutron spectrometer, and a multispectral imager to study the asteroid. It will look for evidence of an ancient magnetic field, determine the chemical elements of the asteroid, and provide information about its mineral composition.

The Psyche mission has faced delays and challenges, with an estimated cost of $1.2 billion. It was originally scheduled for launch in 2022 but was delayed due to issues with flight software and testing equipment. In October 2022, NASA announced that the mission was back on track after resolving staffing and communication issues that contributed to the delay.

The Psyche mission offers a unique opportunity to understand the core of our planet and the formation of rocky planets in our solar system. It could provide valuable insights into the history and chaotic evolution of our solar system.

