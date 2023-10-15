ഈ എക്സോപ്ലാനറ്റ് പ്രപഞ്ചത്തിലെ ഏറ്റവും ലോഹസമ്പന്നമായ ഗ്രഹമായിരിക്കാം

Researchers from the University of Turin in Italy and the Thüringer Landessternwarte in Germany have made an exciting discovery about exoplanet GJ 367b – it is likely composed entirely of solid iron. This finding makes GJ 367b the most dense planet with a short orbital period known to date, with a density 1.85 times greater than that of Earth.

GJ 367b was first identified in 2015 by NASA’s TESS planet-hunting mission. By using the European Southern Observatory’s HARPS spectrograph and observations from TESS, scientists were able to determine that over 90% of the planet’s mass is derived from its iron core.

The transformation of GJ 367b from a rocky planet to one with an iron core remains a mystery. While rocky planets like Earth have metallic cores, they also have a substantial amount of rocky material in their composition. GJ 367b, on the other hand, seems to have shed all of its rocky material, becoming predominantly iron.

This unique composition sets GJ 367b apart from other known exoplanets and challenges our current understanding of planet formation. The researchers speculate that GJ 367b may have experienced a violent collision or intense volcanic activity that stripped away its outer layers, leaving only the iron core behind.

Further studies and observations will be needed to confirm these theories and provide more insights into the formation and composition of exoplanets. Understanding the diversity of planets within our universe will help scientists broaden their understanding of how solar systems and planets evolve.

ഉറവിടങ്ങൾ:

– University of Turin

– Thüringer Landessternwarte, Germany