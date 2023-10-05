ആഗോളതാപനം തടയാൻ ഏറ്റവും കനം കുറഞ്ഞ വസ്തുക്കൾ സഹായിക്കും

Scientists have found that some of the thinnest materials ever discovered, known as MXene and MBene compounds, have the potential to help mitigate the effects of global warming. These two-dimensional substances have surfaces with a large area that can absorb carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, thus reducing its harmful impact on the climate. UC Riverside professor Mihri Ozkan and her co-authors explained the potential of MXenes and MBenes in capturing carbon dioxide in a recent paper published in the journal Chem. These materials can be engineered to selectively capture carbon dioxide due to their high selectivity and interlayer distance engineering.

The urgency to develop carbon capture technologies has increased as human-caused carbon dioxide emissions continue to rise. Without action, it is projected that the Earth’s temperature could rise by 1.5 °C within the next decade, resulting in severe weather events, droughts, crop failures, increased migration, and political instability. MXenes and MBenes were discovered in the early 2010s by scientists at Drexel University. MXene is composed of atomically thin layers of transition metal carbides, nitrides, or carbonitrides, while MBenes are dimensional transition metal borides made from boron.

While these compounds show promise, there are technical challenges that need to be overcome before they can be used in carbon capture devices. These include synthesis-related challenges in large-scale production, non-uniform mixing, temperature gradients, and heat transfer problems. However, these hurdles can be addressed through a top-down approach, scaling up wet etching methods or developing new ones.

In conjunction with existing technologies, such as those developed by companies like Climework AS, MXenes and MBenes could play a crucial role in extracting carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and safely storing it for the long term. The unique properties of these materials make them excellent candidates for capturing carbon dioxide, offering hope in the fight against climate change.

Source: UC Riverside professor Mihri Ozkan and her co-authors in the journal Chem.

നിർവചനങ്ങൾ:

1. MXene and MBene compounds – Thinnest materials composed of atomically thin layers of transition metal carbides, nitrides, or carbonitrides (MXenes) and dimensional transition metal borides made from boron (MBenes).

2. Carbon capture technologies – Techniques used to extract carbon dioxide from the atmosphere for safe and long-term storage.

3. Interlayer distance engineering – The process of manipulating the spacing of layers in two-dimensional materials to enhance their selectivity in capturing carbon dioxide.