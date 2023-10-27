Scientists have made a groundbreaking discovery on Canada’s Baffin Island, uncovering ancient helium in volcanic rocks that suggests the element has been leaking from Earth’s core for millions of years. This finding sheds light on the origins and evolution of our planet.

Helium-3, a rare version of helium, was unexpectedly abundant in the volcanic rocks, along with helium-4 which is more commonly found on Earth. This discrepancy surprised researchers as helium-3 is typically more prevalent in the cosmos. The results of this study were recently published in the prestigious journal Nature.

Lead study author Forrest Horton, associate scientist at the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, explained that helium-3 is scarce on Earth because it has not been produced or added to the planet in significant quantities. Additionally, it is easily lost to space as Earth’s rocky layers convect and cool over time. As the material ascends, cools, and sinks, helium is released into the atmosphere and ultimately escapes into space.

Detecting elements that leak from Earth’s core offers valuable insights into our planet’s formation and evolution. These new findings provide evidence to support the existing hypothesis that Earth originated from a solar nebula, a cloud of gas and dust that likely collapsed due to the shock wave of a nearby supernova. The presence of trace amounts of helium-3 leaking from the core aligns with this theory.

The research team conducted their study on Baffin Island in 2018, examining the ancient lava flows created when Greenland and North America separated millions of years ago. These lava samples offered a glimpse into the composition of Earth’s core and mantle, the solid layer beneath the surface.

Access to the remote island was made possible through the support of local organizations, including the Qikiqtani Inuit Association and Nunavut Research Institute. The researchers braved the Arctic landscape, navigating towering cliffs, icebergs, and even encounters with polar bears.

The analyzed volcanic rocks revealed significantly higher levels of helium-3 and helium-4 compared to previous studies, and the measurements varied across the collected samples. Each rock was a treasure, filled with bright green olivine crystals, which made the research even more exciting.

These new measurements indicate that for every million helium-4 atoms, there exists only one helium-3 atom. The team measured the astonishing amount of approximately 10 million helium-3 atoms per gram of olivine crystals.

This discovery opens the door to further exploration and understanding of Earth’s core and provides fresh insights into the complex processes that have shaped our planet throughout its history.

പതിവ് ചോദ്യങ്ങൾ (പതിവുചോദ്യങ്ങൾ)

ചോദ്യം: എന്താണ് ഹീലിയം-3?

A: Helium-3 is a rare version of helium, typically more abundant in the cosmos than on Earth.

Q: Why is helium-3 scarce on Earth?

A: Helium-3 is scarce on Earth because it has not been produced or added to the planet in significant quantities and is easily lost to space.

Q: How did scientists detect helium leaking from Earth’s core?

A: Scientists detected helium leakage by analyzing volcanic rocks on Canada’s Baffin Island, which contained higher levels of helium-3 and helium-4 than previously reported.

Q: What does this discovery reveal about Earth’s origins?

A: The presence of helium-3 leaking from Earth’s core aligns with the theory that our planet originated from a solar nebula, a cloud of gas and dust that likely collapsed due to the shock wave of a nearby supernova.

Q: How will this finding contribute to our understanding of Earth’s core?

A: By studying elements that leak from Earth’s core, scientists can gain valuable insights into the processes that have shaped and continue to shape our planet over time.