തിമിംഗലങ്ങളിലും ഡോൾഫിനുകളിലും എക്കോലൊക്കേഷന്റെ പരിണാമത്തെക്കുറിച്ചുള്ള പുതിയ സ്ഥിതിവിവരക്കണക്കുകൾ

A recent study published in Diversity has shed new light on the evolutionary development of echolocation in toothed whales and dolphins. Echolocation is a technique used by these marine animals to navigate and hunt in dark underwater environments. Instead of relying on external ears, whales and dolphins emit high-pitched sounds that bounce off objects and return as echoes, allowing them to map out their surroundings.

The research, led by Jonathan Geisler, an anatomy professor at the New York Institute of Technology, and Robert Boessenecker, a paleontologist at the University of California Museum of Paleontology, focused on analyzing a collection of fossils that included two ancient species of dolphins from the genus Xenorophus. These species are considered early members of Odontoceti, the suborder of marine mammals that encompasses all echolocating whales and dolphins.

The fossils revealed that Xenorophus had asymmetry near the blowhole, though not as pronounced as that observed in modern-day echolocating species. Furthermore, the study uncovered a distinct twisting and shifting of the snout in Xenorophus, which contributed to enhanced directional hearing. The researchers compared this snout bend to the asymmetrical ears of owls, which enable them to pinpoint the location of their prey based on sound.

While Xenorophus may not have been as proficient in producing high-pitched sounds or hearing high frequencies as present-day odontocetes, it was able to accurately determine the location of sounds. This suggests that Xenorophus marked a significant transition stage in the evolution of echolocation in whales and dolphins.

The findings also emphasize the importance of studying asymmetry in fossils and highlighting its role in adaptation to different environments. While symmetry is a well-known aspect of evolutionary biology, this research demonstrates that asymmetry should not be disregarded as individual variation or geological distortion.

Further investigations will be conducted to examine other odontocetes and determine if the snout bending feature was widespread among early echolocating species.

