Researchers using computer simulations have shed light on the existence of massive and mature galaxies in the early history of the universe. This discovery led scientists to question the basic principles of cosmology. The James Webb Space Telescope, which began operations last year, captured images of galaxies dating back to the epoch known as cosmic dawn, a time shrouded in mystery.

The simulations revealed that star formation unfolded differently in the earliest galaxies compared to the large galaxies seen today, such as our Milky Way. Rather than steady star formation, the early galaxies experienced sporadic bursts of intense star formation. These bursts caused these galaxies to appear brighter and potentially larger than they actually were, leading to the misconception that they were mature and massive.

The ability to measure the brightness of these early galaxies is crucial, as it provides insight into their size and mass. Photons, particles of light, can be directly detected and counted, allowing astronomers to determine the brightness of these galaxies. However, discerning their actual size and mass is more challenging.

The findings of the study, published in the Astrophysical Journal Letters, suggest that the bursts of star formation produced flashes of light, which explain the observed brightness of these early galaxies. This discovery is significant because it does not require altering the standard cosmological model.

The simulations were conducted as part of the Feedback of Relativistic Environments (FIRE) research project and focused on a phenomenon called “bursty star formation.” Unlike forming stars at a constant rate, star formation in early galaxies occurred in irregular bursts, leading to significant fluctuations in brightness.

The researchers have proposed an explanation for this phenomenon in smaller galaxies. These galaxies could experience a burst of star formation where large stars form and subsequently explode as supernovas. The gas ejected from these explosions then provides the ingredients for another burst of star formation. However, the stronger gravitational effects in larger galaxies prevent these bursts and favor steady star formation.

Despite the unexpected observations made by the James Webb Space Telescope, the researchers expect the telescope to continue challenging our current understanding of the universe and provide new insights.

ഉറവിടങ്ങൾ:

– Will Dunham, “New study resolves mystery of early galaxies in the universe’s infancy” (Reuters)