റോബോട്ടിക് സഹായത്തോടെ പവിഴപ്പുറ്റുകളെ പുനരുജ്ജീവിപ്പിക്കുന്നു

Climate change poses a significant threat to coral reefs globally, with rising temperatures and acidification causing coral bleaching and death. Traditional coral restoration efforts have relied on slow and costly methods, such as transplanting coral fragments onto damaged reefs. However, marine biologist Taryn Foster from the Abrolhos Islands in Western Australia is testing a new approach to expedite reef revival.

Ms. Foster has developed a system that involves grafting coral fragments into small plugs and placing them on a molded base made of limestone-type concrete. This method bypasses years of calcification growth and allows coral to grow rapidly. So far, the results have been promising, with different species of coral thriving in this new habitat.

To further accelerate the process, Ms. Foster has partnered with San Francisco-based engineering software firm Autodesk. Researchers from Autodesk have trained an artificial intelligence system to control collaborative robots, or cobots, which work alongside humans. These robotic arms can graft or glue coral fragments onto the seed plugs and place them in the base. The robots are adept at handling the variations in coral shapes and recognizing how to handle them.

However, there are challenges in moving this technology out of the lab and into the real world. Delicate handling of wet, living coral is necessary, and the corrosive effect of saltwater on electronics must be addressed. Additionally, the high cost of such technology is a consideration. To help fund the project, Ms. Foster’s start-up firm, Coralmaker, plans to issue biodiversity credits that function similarly to carbon credits, with the tourism industry being a potential customer.

Other initiatives to restore coral reefs include coral seeding, where coral larvae are grown in a lab before being sown onto degraded reefs. Scientists are also exploring the breeding of more resistant “super coral” and considering radical ideas, such as geo-engineering clouds to protect coral from excessive heat. In addition, researchers are using sound to assess the health of reefs and attract fish, with underwater loudspeakers playing healthy sounds to aid in reef replenishment.

While there is no one-size-fits-all solution to the complex problem of coral reef restoration, these innovative approaches offer hope for the survival and revival of these important ecosystems.

