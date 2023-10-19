Scientists have made a significant breakthrough in understanding the mystery of the universe’s missing matter. An 8 billion-year-old Fast Radio Burst (FRB), the oldest and most distant ever observed, originated from colliding galaxies. This FRB, designated FRB 20220610A, was detected by the Australian Square Kilometre Array Pathfinder (ASKAP) in Western Australia.

FRBs are short bursts of radio waves that last for milliseconds, with their origins remaining unknown. However, this record-breaking FRB, coming from merging galaxies, could help shed light on the origin of these mysterious bursts. The burst released as much energy in milliseconds as the sun produces in 30 years.

The missing matter in the universe refers to the fact that half of the expected matter is undetectable. This missing matter, composed of atoms called baryons, is not dark matter but rather “ordinary” matter that is sparsely distributed between galaxies. Current techniques are ineffective at detecting this matter because it is so diffuse and hot.

Scientists, including late Australian astronomer Jean-Pierre ‘J-P’ Macquart, have been exploring the use of FRBs as a tool to detect this elusive matter. As FRBs travel across vast distances, their radiation is dispersed by the missing matter. This dispersion allows scientists to measure the density of the universe and locate the missing baryonic matter.

The team’s research confirms the Macquart relation, which shows that the farther away a FRB is, the more diffuse gas it reveals between galaxies. With around 50 FRBs currently tracked back to their sources, scientists anticipate that thousands more will be detected in the future. The upcoming Square Kilometre Array (SKA) telescopes in Australia and South America, as well as the Extremely Large Telescope (ELT) in Chile, will provide further insights into the origins of FRBs and the structure of the universe.

The research by the ASKAP team was published in the journal Science, highlighting the potential of FRBs in understanding the missing matter and the universe’s composition.

