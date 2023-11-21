NASA Working to Resolve Heat Shield Issue Before Crewed Mission

NASA is encountering a challenge with the heat shield of its Orion spacecraft, which needs to be resolved before a crew can safely ride on board. The space agency expects to take a few more months to fully study the performance of the heat shield and find a solution, according to Jim Free, associate administrator for NASA’s Exploration Systems Development Mission Directorate.

During the reentry of the uncrewed Orion spacecraft in its previous mission, unexpected performance from the heat shield was observed. More of the ablative material on the shield came off than anticipated, causing concern for the safety of future crewed missions. NASA launched an investigation to better understand this issue and is planning to provide a “tentative root cause resolution” by late next spring.

In the meantime, NASA is still preparing the spacecraft for the Artemis 2 mission, scheduled for launch in November 2024 with a crew on board. The heat shield plays a critical role in protecting astronauts from extreme temperatures during reentry to Earth’s atmosphere. If necessary, NASA is open to replacing heat shield components or undoing certain hardware progress on the spacecraft to address the problem.

The crew for the Artemis 2 mission has emphasized the importance of ensuring the readiness and safety of the spacecraft before they launch. NASA astronaut Reid Wiseman, the mission commander, stated that they will not ride on board Orion until they are confident in its readiness.

While the impact on the launch date of Artemis 2 remains uncertain, NASA remains committed to resolving the heat shield issue to guarantee the safety of its crewed missions.