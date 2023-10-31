പുതുതായി കണ്ടെത്തിയ പ്രോട്ടെറോസുചിഡ് സ്പീഷീസ് പുരാതന ഉരഗങ്ങളെക്കുറിച്ചുള്ള ഉൾക്കാഴ്ചകൾ നൽകുന്നു

A groundbreaking discovery by an international team of paleontologists has unveiled a previously unknown species of proterosuchid in India, shedding light on the diverse world of ancient reptiles that roamed Earth 250 million years ago. This finding, published in the journal Royal Society Open Science, offers valuable insights into the evolution of archosauriforms and their role in the aftermath of the Permian-Triassic mass extinction event.

Proterosuchids, reptiles that closely resemble modern crocodiles, were a group of archosaurs that thrived on Pangaea—the supercontinent that emerged after the massive Permian-Triassic extinction, which saw the loss of countless species. The new fossil was unearthed from rock formations dating back to approximately 250 million years ago, only a few million years following the End-Permian extinction.

Through rigorous examination of the fossil, the team identified it as a previously unknown species of proterosuchid, naming it Samsarasuchus pamelae. Comparisons with other proterosuchids from the last Permian period in Eastern Europe and the early Triassic in China and South Africa have revealed distinct anatomical features, such as their long, slender bodies and crocodile-like snouts, which ended with a distinctive downward droop. This unique snout shape likely played a role in securing prey for the reptiles.

Additionally, previous research has shown that proterosuchids exhibited a wide range of sizes, ranging from 1.5 to 4 meters in length. These reptiles possessed auditory structures capable of detecting low-frequency sounds, suggesting that they were primarily adapted to an aquatic lifestyle.

The fossil was discovered in the rock formations near the village of Deoli in western Bengal, India. The researchers first uncovered multiple vertebrae fossils at the site in 2015 and have been studying them ever since. It is an exceptional find as both paratype and holotype examples of the new species were found in close proximity to each other.

This discovery enriches our understanding of the ancient world and the diversity of life that existed during this critical period. The study of proterosuchids provides crucial insights into the evolution and adaptation of reptiles after the mass extinction event, offering a window into the complex ecosystems that shaped Earth’s history.

പതിവ് ചോദ്യങ്ങൾ (പതിവുചോദ്യങ്ങൾ)

What is a proterosuchid?

A proterosuchid is an ancient reptile that was closely related to archosaurs, the group that includes birds and dinosaurs. Proterosuchids resembled modern crocodiles and lived on the supercontinent Pangaea after the Permian-Triassic mass extinction.

What is significant about the new proterosuchid species discovered in India?

The new proterosuchid species, named Samsarasuchus pamelae, provides valuable insights into the evolution and diversification of these ancient reptiles after the mass extinction event. Its unique anatomical features, including the downward-drooping snout, contribute to our understanding of proterosuchid adaptations for hunting and survival.

Where was the fossil discovered?

The fossil was found in rock formations near the village of Deoli in western Bengal, India.

What is the significance of the discovery in relation to the Permian-Triassic mass extinction?

The discovery of the new proterosuchid species helps scientists better understand the recovery and diversification of reptiles following the Permian-Triassic mass extinction, which was one of the most severe extinction events in Earth’s history.

How does this discovery contribute to our knowledge of Earth’s ancient ecosystems?

Studying the proterosuchid species provides valuable insights into the complex ecosystems that existed during the Permian-Triassic transition. The findings contribute to our understanding of the interactions between different species and how they adapted to the post-extinction environment.

Source: [Science X Network](https://phys.org/news/2023-10-proterosuchid-species-million-years-india.html)