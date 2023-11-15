പുതിയ 3D ഇങ്ക്ജെറ്റ് പ്രിന്റർ കോൺടാക്റ്റ്-ഫ്രീ, ബഹുമുഖ പ്രിന്റിംഗിനായി കമ്പ്യൂട്ടർ വിഷൻ ഉപയോഗിക്കുന്നു

A groundbreaking advancement in 3D inkjet printing technology has been developed by researchers from MIT, Inkbit, and ETH Zurich. This innovative printer utilizes computer vision to enable contact-free printing, allowing engineers to work with a wider range of materials than ever before.

Traditionally, 3D inkjet printing systems have been limited in their ability to fabricate structures with hybrid components combining soft and rigid materials. The smoothing process used in these systems often squishes or smears slowly-curing resins, restricting the types of materials that can be used.

The newly developed inkjet printer solves this problem by incorporating computer vision technology. The system automatically scans the 3D printing surface and adjusts the amount of resin deposited from each nozzle in real-time. This ensures that no areas are over or under-filled, resulting in more precise and reliable printing.

One of the key advantages of this contactless printing system is its compatibility with slower-curing materials. Unlike traditional acrylates used in 3D printing, slower-curing material chemistries offer enhanced performance characteristics such as improved elasticity, durability, and longevity.

The speed and precision of this new printer are truly remarkable. It can make constant adjustments without stopping or slowing down the printing process, making it approximately 660 times faster than comparable inkjet printing systems. This unprecedented speed opens up new possibilities for efficient large-scale production.

The research team used this printer to create complex robotic devices, including a completely 3D-printed robotic gripper shaped like a human hand. This gripper is controlled by reinforced yet flexible tendons, demonstrating the printer’s capabilities in fabricating intricate and functional structures.

In addition to its speed and versatility, the printer also offers superior materials control. It can print precise details using wax as a support material for creating cavities or intricate networks of channels within an object. The wax is printed below the structure and melted away afterward, leaving open channels.

Overall, this new 3D inkjet printer with computer vision technology represents a significant advancement in the field of additive manufacturing. Its contact-free printing capability and compatibility with a wide range of materials unlock endless possibilities for engineers and designers.

പതിവുചോദ്യങ്ങൾ

ചോദ്യം: എന്താണ് കമ്പ്യൂട്ടർ വിഷൻ?

Computer vision refers to the field of study and technology that enables computers to extract information from digital images or videos. It involves developing algorithms and techniques for tasks such as image recognition, object detection, and scene understanding.

Q: What are acrylates?

Acrylates are a type of resin commonly used in 3D printing. They are known for their fast curing properties, making them suitable for rapid prototyping and small-scale production. However, they have limitations in terms of flexibility and durability compared to other materials.

Q: How does contact-free 3D printing work?

Contact-free 3D printing refers to a printing process where the printer does not physically touch the printed object during fabrication. Instead, it utilizes computer vision technology to precisely control the deposition of material and ensure the desired outcome. This enables the use of a wider range of materials and improves printing accuracy.

Q: What is the significance of this new printer?

This new inkjet printer represents a major advancement in the field of 3D printing. Its contact-free capabilities, versatility in working with various materials, and exceptional speed make it a game-changer for additive manufacturing. It paves the way for the production of complex and functional structures with improved performance characteristics.