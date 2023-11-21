Scientists have long been captivated by the mystery of life’s origins. One of the most intriguing questions is who or what was the last universal common ancestor (LUCA) of all living organisms? A recent study conducted by biologists Tara Mahendrarajah and Anja Spang, along with collaborating partners, sheds new light on this ancient progenitor.

Using a novel molecular dating approach, the researchers estimated that LUCA lived between 4.32 and 4.52 billion years ago, a time when our planet was still in its infancy. LUCA’s appearance remains a mystery, but it is believed to have been a cell with essential constituents such as ribosomal proteins and ATP synthase. These core proteins are found in bacteria, archaea, and eukaryotes, indicating their shared ancestral heritage.

While the estimated age of LUCA aligns closely with previous estimates, the study yielded intriguing insights elsewhere in the evolutionary tree of life. Contrary to the belief that archaea, ancient bacteria, predated today’s bacteria, the new dating approach reveals that the last common ancestor of known archaea existed between 3.37 and 3.95 billion years ago. This implies that earlier forms of archaea may have either become extinct or remain undiscovered.

Moreover, the last common ancestor of eukaryotes, organisms with cells containing a nucleus like plants and animals, emerged between 1.84 and 1.93 billion years ago. This finding challenges the notion that eukaryotes represent a separate branch in the tree of life. Instead, they are a fusion of bacterial and archaeal branches, epitomizing the interconnectedness of all life on Earth.

Understanding LUCA and its descendants has far-reaching implications. Enhancing our knowledge of early microbial life allows for a better comprehension of nutrient cycling, predicting future biodiversity patterns, and even comprehending the evolution of organisms in response to a changing climate.

പതിവ് ചോദ്യങ്ങൾ:

Q: What does LUCA stand for?

A: LUCA stands for “last universal common ancestor.”

Q: How old is LUCA?

A: Based on the recent study, LUCA lived between 4.32 and 4.52 billion years ago.

Q: What are the essential proteins shared by all living organisms?

A: Ribosomal proteins and ATP synthase are among the core proteins shared by all bacteria, archaea, and eukaryotes.

Q: Are archaea older than bacteria?

A: The study suggests that the ancestors of all current archaea are younger than those of bacteria.

Q: When did eukaryotes emerge?

A: The last common ancestor of eukaryotes existed between 1.84 and 1.93 billion years ago.