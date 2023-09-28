നമ്മുടെ ക്ഷീരപഥ ഗാലക്സിയുടെ ആകർഷകമായ രഹസ്യങ്ങൾ

A century after Edwin Hubble’s groundbreaking discovery that the Andromeda Nebula was actually an island universe, scientists are delving deeper into understanding our own galaxy, the Milky Way. Recent research indicates that our home is a unique and extraordinary place in the universe, shedding light on its formation, structure, and ability to form planets.

The Milky Way is not the simple, symmetrical image we once believed it to be. At its core lies a supermassive black hole, surrounded by a bulge of old stars. The thin disk, where most stars including the sun reside, consists of spiraling arms. Beyond the thin disk, there is a thicker disk populated with older stars. The entire galaxy is encompassed by a spherical halo made predominantly of dark matter, interspersed with stars and gas.

Astronomers study individual stars within the Milky Way to map its various structures. By analyzing starlight, they can determine the stars’ birthplace, age, and composition. This knowledge allows them to piece together the galaxy’s evolutionary history and how it was built over billions of years.

Previously, it was thought that the Milky Way first formed its halo, followed by the dense disk. However, data from the Gaia satellite in 2016 revealed surprising discoveries. The bulge of the Milky Way is peanut-shaped, and the galaxy itself is warped. The thick disk is flared, growing thicker towards its edges, and may have formed before the halo. Even the number of spiral arms remains uncertain.

The updated understanding of our galaxy challenges previous notions of its simplicity and stability. The Milky Way is constantly evolving and is not in a state of equilibrium. This newfound complexity sparks further curiosity and investigation.

Astronomers continue to use Edwin Hubble’s tuning fork diagram to classify galaxies, including the Milky Way. Currently, our galaxy is categorized as a spiral, with the arms acting as stellar nurseries. For decades, it was believed that the Milky Way had four main arms – Sagittarius, Orion, Perseus, and Cygnus – but ongoing research indicates that the number of arms may vary.

The study of our Milky Way provides a fascinating glimpse into the vast and intricate universe. As scientists uncover more secrets about our galactic home, they further our understanding of the cosmos and our place within it.

– Andromeda Nebula: A brilliant elliptical galaxy separate from our Milky Way.

– Cepheid variable star: A type of star used to measure astronomical distances.

– Gaia satellite: European Space Agency satellite that precisely measures star paths and movements within the galaxy.