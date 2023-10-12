മാറിക്കൊണ്ടിരിക്കുന്ന ആർട്ടിക് അവസ്ഥകൾ കാരണം ഗ്രേ തിമിംഗലങ്ങളുടെ ജനസംഖ്യ കുറയുന്നു

A new study has revealed that gray whales in the eastern North Pacific have experienced significant population drops due to changing conditions in the Arctic Ocean. These whales, which were on the brink of extinction due to commercial whaling, have faced three major mortality events since the 1980s, with one ongoing since 2019. These events have led to a 25% decrease in the gray whale population in a short period of time.

The lead author of the study, Joshua Stewart, expressed concern over these findings, stating that these extreme population swings were unexpected for a large, long-lived species like gray whales. Stewart explained that when the availability of prey is low and the whales cannot reach their feeding areas due to sea ice, the population experiences rapid declines.

However, the study also found that these die-offs were not permanent. After the die-offs in the 1980s and 1990s, the gray whale population rebounded quickly as Arctic conditions improved. Nevertheless, the recovery of the population brought its own challenges. As the population approached the levels that their Arctic feeding areas could support, they became more sensitive to environmental conditions and faced competition for limited resources.

The eastern North Pacific gray whale population migrates over 12,000 miles each year, traveling from the warm waters of Baja California, Mexico, to the nutrient-rich waters of the Arctic. This population has been closely monitored by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Southwest Fisheries Science Center since the 1960s, providing valuable insights into the species’ population dynamics.

The study also identified a correlation between the two declared “Unusual Mortality Events” in 1999 and 2019 and the sea ice levels in the Arctic. These events were closely linked to the biomass of crustaceans on the seafloor, which are the gray whales’ main food source. Decreased summer sea ice initially benefits the whale population by providing more foraging opportunities, but in the long run, it may be detrimental due to the reduction in the gray whales’ preferred prey habitat.

While gray whales have survived environmental changes over the years, the ongoing conditions have raised concerns. The study emphasizes the need to think critically about the future implications of climate change on the gray whale population and their Arctic habitat.

