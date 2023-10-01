Scientists have uncovered a well-preserved fossil of a large spider species that once roamed the rainforests of Australia approximately 11 to 16 million years ago. The discovery is of great significance as it sheds light on the evolutionary history and extinction of spiders while filling gaps in understanding the region’s past.

The newly identified spider species, named Megamonodontium mccluskyi, belongs to the brush-footed trapdoor spider family, Barychelidae. This finding is not only one of the few spider fossils discovered in Australia but also the world’s first fossil of a spider from this family.

Previously, Australia’s limited spider fossils made it challenging for scientists to reconstruct the evolutionary history of these arachnids. However, the discovery of Megamonodontium mccluskyi provides valuable information about spider extinction and adds to our understanding of the past.

The closest living relative of Megamonodontium mccluskyi is found in wet forests ranging from Singapore to Papua New Guinea. This suggests that the ancient species once inhabited similar environments on the Australian mainland but eventually became extinct as the continent became more arid.

The fossil was found in the Miocene fossil-rich region of McGraths Flat in New South Wales. Its exceptional preservation in goethite, an iron-rich rock, allowed researchers to observe minute details of the spider’s body. Measuring 23.31 millimeters in body length, Megamonodontium mccluskyi is the second-largest spider fossil found worldwide.

Through scanning electron microscopy, scientists closely examined the spider’s physical features, including its claws, hair-like structures called setae, pedipalps, legs, and main body. The preserved setae indicate that it served various functions such as sensing chemicals, detecting vibrations, defending against attackers, and producing sounds.

This discovery also provides insights into Australia’s changing landscape as it transitioned to a drier environment. The rarity of spider fossils from the Barychelidae family suggests that their burrow-dwelling habits may have contributed to their low fossilization rate.

In conclusion, the discovery of Megamonodontium mccluskyi offers valuable information about Australia’s ancient spiders and their extinction. This well-preserved fossil provides insights into the region’s past and contributes to our understanding of Australia’s changing environment.

ഉറവിടങ്ങൾ:

– Science Alert: https://www.sciencealert.com/exceptional-fossilised-monodontium-mccluskyi-spider-australia

– Zoological Journal of the Linnean Society: No URL

– University of New South Wales: No URL

– Australian Museum: No URL

– Queensland Museum: No URL