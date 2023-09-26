തീവ്രമായ ചൂട് മനുഷ്യ വംശനാശത്തിന് കാരണമാകുമെന്ന് പുതിയ ഗവേഷണം സൂചിപ്പിക്കുന്നു

A new study conducted by scientists in the United Kingdom warns that extreme heat could potentially lead to the extinction of humans and nearly all other mammals much earlier than previously anticipated. The research, published in Nature Geoscience, utilized advanced supercomputer climate models to illustrate the escalation of climate extremes that will occur when the continents on Earth eventually merge to form a scorching, arid landmass known as “Pangea Ultima.”

The formation of Pangea Ultima is expected to subject a significant portion of the planet to temperatures ranging from 40 to 70°C. This, combined with increased volcanic activity that will release substantial amounts of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere, will exacerbate global warming. Additionally, as the sun grows brighter over time, emitting more energy, the Earth’s temperature will rise.

Lead author Dr. Alexander Farnsworth explains that in about 250 million years, the sun will be about 2.5% brighter and emit 2.5% more radiation than it does today. With the emergence of the supercontinent and the hotter sun, mammals, including humans, will face a primarily hostile environment devoid of food and water sources. The paper warns of widespread temperatures of between 40 to 50 degrees Celsius and daily extremes that would make survival impossible without intervention.

The study highlights the adaptability of mammals, including humans, throughout history to various weather conditions. However, while mammals have evolved to tolerate lower temperatures, their capacity to endure higher temperatures has generally remained unchanged. Prolonged exposure to extreme heat becomes significantly more challenging to cope with and would ultimately render survival impossible.

The research team used climate models to simulate temperature, wind, rain, and humidity trends for Pangea Ultima. CO2 levels were projected using models that considered tectonic plate movements, oceanic chemistry, and biological processes, taking into account human-induced greenhouse gas emissions.

Dr. Farnsworth suggests that one possible solution would involve the development of human-made technologies, such as structures or enclosures, capable of protecting people from extreme outdoor temperatures. However, addressing this challenge would also require innovations to sustain food sources and ensure water security, as livestock and crops would struggle to survive in such conditions.

The study also underscores the importance of understanding tectonics and continental layouts when researching exoplanets beyond our solar system. The dynamics of these factors determine the habitability of a solar system and highlight the role they play in our own solar system’s habitability.

In conclusion, the research highlights the grave threat that extreme heat poses to human and mammal survival. It calls for urgent action to address the potential future scenarios and develop innovative solutions to mitigate the impact of rising temperatures.

