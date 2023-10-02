സാർവത്രിക ചിർപ്പ് മാസ്സുകളുമായുള്ള ബ്ലാക്ക് ഹോൾ ലയനങ്ങളെ വിശകലനം ചെയ്യുന്നു

Black holes, enigmatic and captivating, continue to be a subject of fascination for scientists. Researchers at the Heidelberg Institute for Theoretical Studies (HITS) in Germany have made an intriguing discovery: the merging of black holes produces a distinct “chirp” noise that occurs in two universal frequency ranges. This finding has significant implications for our understanding of black holes and their formation.

Gravitational waves, first detected in 2015, opened up a new field of astronomy and earned the Nobel Prize in Physics in 2017. These waves are generated by cataclysmic events, such as the collision and merging of black holes. By analyzing the frequency progression of the chirp signal emitted during black hole mergers, scientists can calculate the “chirp mass,” a representation of the combined mass of the merging black holes.

Previous assumptions held that black holes of any mass could merge. However, the models developed by the HITS team suggest that some black holes have standard masses that result in universal chirps. The presence of universal chirp masses not only sheds light on the formation of black holes but also provides insights into supernovae, nuclear and stellar physics, and measurements of the accelerated expansion of the universe.

The envelope stripping of stars in binary systems plays a crucial role in the formation of black holes. This process, which occurs when stars exchange mass with their companion star, has significant consequences for the evolution of these stars. Stars that undergo envelope stripping are more likely to explode in supernovae, and the resulting black holes exhibit universal masses as predicted by the simulations conducted by the HITS team.

Observations of merging black holes reveal intriguing features in their chirp mass distribution. There appears to be a gap in the distribution, as well as peaks at approximately 8 and 14 solar masses, which align with the universal chirps predicted by the HITS team. These features provide valuable insights into the formation of black holes.

Furthermore, the study showcases the existence of black holes with much larger masses, which suggests that not all black holes in the universe have the same mass as those found in our own Milky Way galaxy. This discrepancy can be attributed to differences in the chemical composition of the stars from which these black holes originate.

The discovery of universal chirp masses opens up exciting possibilities for further exploration of black holes and their properties. As more observations are made, scientists hope to gain a deeper understanding of the formation and evolution of these enigmatic cosmic entities.

