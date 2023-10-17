The University of Colorado Boulder (CU Boulder) has emerged as a key player in driving economic growth and development in both the United States and Colorado. Its commercialization of innovations has had a profound impact, with a total economic impact of $8 billion on the U.S. economy and $5.2 billion on the Colorado economy.

One of the factors contributing to CU Boulder’s success is its ability to secure research funding. In 2023 alone, the university received a total of $684 million in research funding, with a significant portion coming from federal agencies such as NASA, the National Science Foundation, and the National Institutes of Health. This consistent growth in research funding highlights the university’s commitment to advancing knowledge and driving innovation.

Recognition has also been bestowed upon CU Boulder for its contributions to innovation. The National Academy of Inventors ranked the CU system as the 14th institution with recent patents nationwide. Additionally, the university is ranked 5th in the nation for startup creation, with 25 startups launched in fiscal year 2021. These accomplishments demonstrate CU Boulder’s commitment to fostering a culture of innovation on campus.

Venture Partners, the university’s technology transfer office, plays a vital role in bridging CU Boulder’s technologies with commercial businesses. In 2022, it executed 87 license and option agreements, establishing partnerships and collaborations that promote the commercialization of CU Boulder’s innovations. Furthermore, the university offers more than 60 entrepreneurial courses and has supported over 900 startups through initiatives like the New Venture Challenge, further promoting innovation and entrepreneurship.

One of the notable success stories from CU Boulder is Prometheus Materials, a sustainable building materials company co-founded by CU Boulder scientists and engineers. By harnessing microalgae as a zero-carbon alternative to cement, Prometheus Materials exemplifies how CU Boulder’s research can lead to practical solutions that benefit society and the environment.

CU Boulder’s research excellence is evident in its strong performance in geosciences and scholarly research citations. The university ranks highly in geosciences and is in the top 3% worldwide for scholarly research citations. To support arts and humanities research, CU Boulder provides endowments, fellowships, and funding through dedicated grant programs, with $100,000 funding 19 projects in various areas.

Looking ahead, CU Boulder aims to forge new partnerships to drive further innovation. It plans to expand its national security research through the Center for National Security Initiatives and establish a secure facility for classified research. The university also intends to enhance its core facilities, advanced computing capabilities, and interdisciplinary collaborations with national labs.

CU Boulder is committed to making a positive impact in critical areas such as climate technology, social justice, and the energy transition. The university recognizes the importance of its research in addressing societal challenges and remains focused on contributing to the U.S. and Colorado economies through its commercialization of innovations.

