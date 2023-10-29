A recently leaked video has provided a glimpse into China’s long-term plans for crewed lunar exploration. The video, which showcases China’s lunar space station and the development of a lunar molten cave base, sheds light on the country’s ambitions in space exploration.

One of the key elements highlighted in the video is China’s plan to create a lunar space station in orbit around the Moon. This orbital platform, as depicted in the video, is expected to rival NASA’s Lunar Gateway and will serve as a hub for future lunar missions. The video also reveals that China is exploring the possibility of building a base inside lunar lava tubes, which offer natural shielding against radiation and could accommodate entire bases.

In addition to orbital facilities, the video showcases lunar landers that will transport astronauts to and from the Moon’s surface. Interestingly, the lander featured in the video differs from the one recently unveiled by China. While the recently unveiled lander is intended for the first taikonaut missions to the lunar surface by 2030, the lander in the video is similar to the one used by the Apollo astronauts, with separate descent and ascent modules.

Furthermore, the video hints at China’s ambitions for extraterrestrial exploration beyond just the Moon. The closing caption, “Extraterrestrial exploration. We are still on the way,” suggests that China sees its lunar exploration efforts as a stepping stone towards missions to Mars and beyond.

While the video provides valuable insights into China’s lunar exploration plans, it is important to note that the information presented is based on translations and interpretations of Mandarin text. The video emphasizes the significance of China’s space program and its aspirations for a prominent role in future space exploration.

