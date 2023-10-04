NGC 4654-ന്റെ ഗംഭീരമായ ചിത്രം: വിർഗോ ക്ലസ്റ്ററിലെ ഒരു ഇന്റർമീഡിയറ്റ് സ്പൈറൽ ഗാലക്സി

The Hubble Space Telescope has captured an awe-inspiring image of the intermediate spiral galaxy NGC 4654. Situated in the constellation Virgo, this galaxy has features of both unbarred and barred spirals. Its bright center and swirling starry arms make it a captivating sight. NGC 4654 is located just north of the celestial equator, making it visible from both the northern and southern hemispheres. This galaxy is approximately 55 million light-years away from Earth.

NGC 4654 is among the Virgo Cluster galaxies that exhibit an asymmetric distribution of stars and neutral hydrogen gas. Astronomers believe that it may be undergoing a process called “ram pressure stripping.” As this galaxy moves through the superheated plasma known as the intracluster medium in the Virgo galaxy cluster, the gravitational pull exerts pressure on NGC 4654. This pressure, similar to the sensation of wind on a still day for a biker, strips the galaxy of its gas. Consequently, a long, thin tail of hydrogen gas has formed on the southeastern side of NGC 4654.

Interestingly, most galaxies that experience ram pressure stripping possess minimal cold gas, impeding their ability to form new stars. However, NGC 4654 maintains star formation rates consistent with galaxies of similar size. This suggests that NGC 4654 is an exception to this pattern.

NGC 4654 also experienced an interaction with the companion galaxy NGC 4639 around 500 million years ago. The gravitational effects of NGC 4639 stripped gas along the edge of NGC 4654, inhibiting star formation in that region. Consequently, this interaction resulted in the asymmetrical distribution of stars within NGC 4654.

Scientists study galaxies like NGC 4654 to better understand the relationship between young stars and the cold gas from which they form. The Hubble Space Telescope, operated by NASA, plays a crucial role in capturing such breathtaking images, allowing researchers to delve deeper into the mysteries of the universe.

ഉറവിടങ്ങൾ:

– നാസയുടെ ഹബിൾ ബഹിരാകാശ ദൂരദർശിനി, ഇഎസ്എ, ജെ. ലീ (സ്പേസ് ടെലിസ്കോപ്പ് സയൻസ് ഇൻസ്റ്റിറ്റ്യൂട്ട്); പ്രോസസ്സിംഗ്: ഗ്ലാഡിസ് കോബർ (നാസ/കാത്തലിക് യൂണിവേഴ്സിറ്റി ഓഫ് അമേരിക്ക)