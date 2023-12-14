NASA’s groundbreaking Artemis 1 mission celebrated its one-year anniversary with the safe return of the uncrewed Orion capsule to Earth on Dec. 11, 2022. The iconic moment was captured on video, showcasing the dramatic reentry of the spacecraft through Earth’s atmosphere, leaving a mesmerizing trail of fire in its wake.

The thrilling footage of Orion’s reentry was shared by NASA on X (formerly known as Twitter), showcasing a one-minute clip and linking to the full 25-minute video of the capsule’s journey. This remarkable achievement marks a significant milestone for the Artemis program, paving the way for future space exploration.

Artemis 1 commenced on Nov. 16, 2022, when the Space Launch System (SLS) megarocket launched the uncrewed Orion from Florida’s Kennedy Space Center. This historic liftoff underlined the SLS’s status as the world’s most powerful operational rocket. The Orion capsule itself made its second voyage, following a successful test flight to Earth orbit in 2014 utilizing the United Launch Alliance Delta IV Heavy rocket.

After reaching Earth’s orbit, the Artemis 1 mission continued its journey to the moon, where the Orion capsule arrived on Nov. 25, 2022. Remaining in orbit for nearly a week, the capsule embarked on its return to Earth, enduring the formidable challenge of reentering the atmosphere at a velocity of approximately 24,500 mph (39,400 kph). The success of the mission relied heavily on the heat shield, the largest in history, and while it passed the test, there were unexpected variances in the ablation of char material.

Undeterred by this, NASA is already preparing for the next phase of the Artemis program. Artemis 2, scheduled for launch in 2024, will be the first crewed flight in the program, once again utilizing the SLS and Orion. Four astronauts, including NASA’s Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, and Christina Koch, alongside the Canadian Space Agency’s Jeremy Hansen, will embark on a lunar flyby before returning to Earth.

Artemis 3, tentatively planned for late 2025 or 2026, will mark the historic moment when astronauts set foot on the lunar surface. These missions are part of NASA’s grand vision to establish a permanent human presence on and around the moon by the end of the 2020s, ultimately laying the groundwork for future exploration of Mars.

The Artemis program remains as NASA’s ambitious pathway to expand human exploration of our solar system, as it seeks to unlock new frontiers and deepen our understanding of the universe.

