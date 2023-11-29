In a momentous step towards the next lunar exploration mission, four astronauts have signed their names on a crucial component that will propel them towards the lunar realms in late 2024. Instead of traditional quotes, a statement can be made such as, “The astronauts’ signatures cemented their commitment to the historic Artemis 2 mission, as they prepare to venture into uncharted lunar territory.”

The crew, comprising NASA commander Reid Wiseman, NASA pilot Victor Glover, NASA mission specialist Christina Koch, and Canadian Space Agency astronaut Jeremy Hansen, participated in a ceremonial activity at NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama, amid their rigorous training for the mission. Dressed in cleanroom wear, the astronauts signed their names on the adapter that will be mounted on top of the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket, securing their place in history.

The adapter, which will be positioned below the Orion spacecraft during the moon mission, serves as a crucial connector between the spacecraft and the SLS rocket’s interim cryogenic propulsion stage. NASA officials emphasized that the adapter’s diaphragm will act as a protective barrier, preventing gases created during launch from entering the spacecraft.

As the Artemis 2 crew continues their preparations, they have been diligently visiting various NASA centers and undergoing an intense 18-month training program. This extensive training is crucial since Artemis 2 marks the first human moon mission since Apollo 17’s legendary landing in 1972.

In addition to formulating procedures and conducting medical training, the crew is working closely with the Orion spacecraft, conducting power-on tests and simulated software and hardware exercises. Furthermore, a recovery exercise is planned to take place at sea in collaboration with NASA and the U.S. Navy.

The assembly of the rocket is progressing steadily, with the core stage being constructed at NASA’s Michoud Assembly Facility in New Orleans. The avionics and electrical systems—referred to as the “brains” of the rocket—have been securely installed, paving the way for testing. The twin solid rocket boosters are also being assembled at the Kennedy Space Center (KSC), while the mobile launcher, designed to support the SLS, has undergone water deluge testing and other necessary preparations.

